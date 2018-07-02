Rape Threat to Daughter on Twitter, Cong's Priyanka Chaturvedi Files Complaint
After the threat, Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter to say the troll account had a picture of Lord Ram and yet 'it didn't stop him from making such disgusting comments'.
File photo of Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi. (PTI)
The issue comes close on the heels of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj being trolled for helping an inter-faith couple get their passport.
After the threat, Chaturvedi took to Twitter to say the troll account had a picture of Lord Ram and yet “it didn’t stop him from making such disgusting comments”. The Congress spokesperson has filed a complaint with Mumbai police, who have assured prompt action.
The tweet, by one @GirishK1605, is no longer available.
भगवान राम के नाम से ट्विटर हैंडल चलाकर, पहले तो मेरा गलत बयान लगाते हो, फिर मेरी बेटी के बारे में अभद्र टिप्पणी करते हो। कुछ शर्म हो तो चुल्लू भर पानी में डूब मरो वरना भगवान राम ही इसका सबक सिखाएंगे तुम जैसे नीच सोच वाले इंसान को।— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) 1 July 2018
cc @MumbaiPolice please take action. https://t.co/Ujs7wLia9v
Yes I plan to file an FIR. Also for kind attention of @MumbaiPolice , this fake quote with my pic is being shared on varioua FB pages with call for violence directed at me, I would request you to treat this as urgent. https://t.co/112Ctsa3Z4— Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) 1 July 2018
The incident sparked outrage on social media, with political leaders and netizens coming out in support of Chaturvedi.
Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “Anybody who creates a Frankenstein Monster must remember that (it)...swallow you up. Anybody who rides a tiger must know that the tiger has to decide when to eat you up, you cannot decide as to when to dismount. This is a tiger put beneath Ms Sushma Swaraj by the party to which she belongs.”
He added, “She cannot say so — let me say on her behalf. She is the victim of the Frankenstein Monster and the tiger which her party and her party's thinking and party's soch' has created... How many of her party colleagues have condemned it?”
What @priyankac19 ji has faced exposes the ugliest face of the BJP troll army. More force to her and to @SushmaSwaraj ji for giving the trolls a befitting reply. The ruling party shd realise espousing such values wont help. BJP won't benefit by denigrating women.— Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) 2 July 2018
BJP under Modi and Shah has unleashed forces even they cannot (and perhaps do not wish to) control. Strongly condemn the threats to the daughter of my colleague @priyankac19. @narendramodi जी, आओ बेटी बचाओ— Pawan Khera (@Pawankhera) 2 July 2018
On Monday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh became the first Union minister to lend support to Swaraj, terming the trolling as “absolutely wrong”.
Meanwhile, ruling party spokesperson Nalin Kohli termed the threat to Chaturvedi “horrible” and unacceptable in a civilised society but asked her to seek legal remedies and not politicise the issue.
