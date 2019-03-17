Congress, 'the Party That Fought for Freedom', is Offering Hugs to Rivals This Polls Season

It’s great to see that Modi is still in touch with his buddies. #ChowkidarChorHai pic.twitter.com/191BinitIb — Congress (@INCIndia) March 16, 2019

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the #MainBhiChowkidar (I too am a watchman) campaign on Saturday, it became a source of a fresh political tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. However, it ended with love and ‘hugs’.It all began when the Prime Minister’s verified account automatically responded to fake tweets with the tag #MainBhiChowkidar. Wasting no time, the Congress picked up those fraudulent tweets and took a dig at the BJP’s social media handle. One of the malicious tweets was posted by a fake account of Nirav Modi.“It’s great to see that Modi is still in touch with his buddies,” the Congress said with the images of the tweets attached.The BJP was quick to respond.Accusing the Congress of “photoshopping” the images in a quest to “deceive” the people of India, the BJP called it “fake news”.The saffron party’s tweet read, “Dear INCIndia, Dishonesty, deceit, photoshopped images and fake news is your identity. For decades, your leaders have used those techniques to loot, plunder and ruin India. It is against this Congress culture that India stands vigilant and says- #MainBhiChowkidar. (SIC)”The Congress’ reaction was all about love, but with a veiled jibe. There was an apology, sympathies, the Congress’ statement ‘hugs’ and a reminder of the freedom struggle — all attached in one tweet.“Dear BJP, We’re sorry your campaign backfired. We sympathise with your pain & frustration. Maybe you should make an effort to be real than rely on bots :) Feel hugged. Love, From the party that fought for your freedom (SIC),” the Congress’ tweet ran.This election, the Congress has significantly modified its campaign strategies in order to appeal the youth and in a fun way. With its chief’s iconic Parliament hug to his ‘rival’ Modi, the Congress party has not looked back since. Henceforth, it has been a bumpy ride of love and occasional stings.Earlier, when the BJP’s official website was hacked, the Congress took a dig at the BJP, saying, "We realise you've been down for a long time now. If you need help getting back up, we're happy to help." The tweet from the party's official account was accompanied by an emoticon of a ‘hug’.Congress' social media in-charge Divya Spandana was among the first to tweet about the BJP's hacked website. She also shared a screenshot of a meme featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.Besides, on the of Hug Day, the Congress had taken a swipe at the BJP by posting a video of party president Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the monsoon session of parliament last July. "Today our message to the #BJP is simple: Hug, don't hate," the Congress posted on their Instagram feed.