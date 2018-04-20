English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress to Discuss CJI Impeachment Motion With ‘Like-Minded’ Parties Today
The meeting is likely to be held in Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad’s chamber in Parliament and comes days after the party had said that option of moving an impeachment motion against CJI Misra was still open.
File photo of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.
New Delhi: The Congress and few other “like-minded” opposition parties are likely to meet on Friday to discuss the “current political situation” and the proposed impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra is expected to be among the issues up for discussion.
The meeting is likely to be held in Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad’s chamber in Parliament and comes days after the party had said that option of moving an impeachment motion against CJI Misra was still open.
Leaders present are also likely to discuss the Supreme Court verdict rejecting plea for independent probe into the death of special CBI judge BH Loya.
The opposition parties expected to attend the meeting include the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Congress leaders have said that the issues raised by four Supreme Court judges have not been addressed yet by the CJI. They said the party was concerned about the independence of judiciary and people must protect the institution from "gross interferences by the government."
During the Budget Session of Parliament that concluded earlier this month, the Congress had initiated a move collecting signatures from more than 50 Rajya Sabha members in a bid to table the motion, but there were reservations from parties like the Trinamool Congress.
The Congress kept the move on hold, saying it wanted to get as much support as possible from other parties.
(With agency inputs)
