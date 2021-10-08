Congress to Field Mahesh Dhodi from Dadra & Nagar Haveli Parliamentary Seat

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday announced that it had decided to field Mahesh Kumar Balubhai Dhodi as its candidate for the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Parliamentary constituency in the upcoming bypoll. "Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the candidature of Mahesh Kumar Balubhai Dhodi as party candidate to contest the ensuing by-election to the Lok Sabha from the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Parliamentary constituency," an official statement from the party said.

The Dadra and Nagar Haveli Parliamentary seat fell vacant after the death of independent MP Mohan Delkar earlier this year. The Shiv Sena has announced Kalaben Delkar, the wife of late MP Mohan Delkar, as its candidate for the bypoll to the seat.

The BJP has fielded Mahesh Gavit as its candidate for the upcoming bypoll. The by-elections to three Parliamentary and 30 assembly constituencies in various states will be held on October 30 and the counting will take place on November 2.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.