CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#AssemblyElections
Home » News » India » Congress to File Review Petition in SC on Release of Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convicts
1-MIN READ

Congress to File Review Petition in SC on Release of Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convicts

PTI

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 15:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber named Dhanu. (File photo: PTI)

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber named Dhanu. (File photo: PTI)

The Supreme Court on November 11 directed the premature release of the six, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, serving life term in the case

The Congress will file a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision to release six convicts of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, party sources said on Monday.

The petition will be filed this week, they said.

“A fresh review application challenging the Supreme Court decision to release the convicts on the grounds set out in the order will be filed on behalf of the party in the next few days," a party insider said Facing criticism from the Congress, the government last week moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order for premature release of the convicts in the case.

The Supreme Court on November 11 directed the premature release of the six, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, serving life term in the case. It noted that the Tamil Nadu government has recommended remission of their sentence.

RELATED NEWS

Besides Nalini and Ravichandran, the four others released were Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar.

The top court also took into account that their conduct was satisfactory during incarceration.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:November 21, 2022, 15:06 IST
last updated:November 21, 2022, 15:06 IST