English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress to Hold Candlelight March at Capitals of All States Against Kathua and Unnao Rape Cases
Sources said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has asked party cadres to organise similar protests on Friday in support of protection of women.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi takes part in a candlelight vigil at India Gate to protest against the growing incidents of violence against the girl child and women, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress is seeking to take forward the protest against the Kathua and Unnao rape cases and has asked its cadres at state and district headquarters to stage similar demonstrations across the country, demanding justice for the victims.
Sources said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has asked party cadres to organise similar protests on Friday in support of protection of women.
They said party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Gehlot has told all state Congress chiefs to galvanise the cadres in each state and stage candle-light marches at all state and district headquarters.
Gandhi had led a midnight march to the India Gate in the national capital last night asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save and protect the girl child.
The Congress has upped the ante against the government over alleged inaction in the Kathua and Unnao rape cases.
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger last year in Uttar Pradesh. The incident came to light when she attempted to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth's residence in Lucknow.
In Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old girl had disappeared from near her home in a village near Kathua on January 10. Her body was found in the same area a week later.
The chargesheet in the case had revealed chilling details about how she was allegedly kidnapped, drugged, raped inside a place of worship before being killed.
The opposition party has also alleged that the accused were being "protected" by the authorities concerned.
Gandhi, amid slogans against the BJP and the prime minister during the march last(Thursday) night, had claimed that the women of the country are afraid to go out and the government must ensure their safety.
He said Modi's silence over the rising atrocities against women was "unacceptable" and that India was waiting for him to speak up.
Also Watch
Sources said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has asked party cadres to organise similar protests on Friday in support of protection of women.
They said party general secretary (organisation) Ashok Gehlot has told all state Congress chiefs to galvanise the cadres in each state and stage candle-light marches at all state and district headquarters.
Gandhi had led a midnight march to the India Gate in the national capital last night asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save and protect the girl child.
The Congress has upped the ante against the government over alleged inaction in the Kathua and Unnao rape cases.
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger last year in Uttar Pradesh. The incident came to light when she attempted to immolate herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth's residence in Lucknow.
In Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old girl had disappeared from near her home in a village near Kathua on January 10. Her body was found in the same area a week later.
The chargesheet in the case had revealed chilling details about how she was allegedly kidnapped, drugged, raped inside a place of worship before being killed.
The opposition party has also alleged that the accused were being "protected" by the authorities concerned.
Gandhi, amid slogans against the BJP and the prime minister during the march last(Thursday) night, had claimed that the women of the country are afraid to go out and the government must ensure their safety.
He said Modi's silence over the rising atrocities against women was "unacceptable" and that India was waiting for him to speak up.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
-
Thursday 12 April , 2018
Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
-
Wednesday 11 April , 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Chilling Kathua Rape Chargesheet Jolts India
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Watch: Bangladesh Ends Reservations in Govt. Jobs
Thursday 12 April , 2018 Xolo Era 3X Review: Ease-of-Use is The Biggest USP
Wednesday 11 April , 2018 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|17
|11
|14
|42
|1
|Australia
|65
|49
|52
|166
|2
|England
|30
|34
|33
|97
|4
|Canada
|13
|32
|25
|70
|5
|South Africa
|13
|10
|12
|35
|6
|New Zealand
|10
|12
|11
|33
|7
|Scotland
|9
|13
|19
|41
|8
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|9
|Wales
|7
|10
|12
|29
|10
|Nigeria
|7
|5
|5
|17
|11
|Jamaica
|5
|7
|7
|19
|12
|Malaysia
|5
|5
|10
|20
|13
|Singapore
|3
|1
|1
|5
|14
|Kenya
|2
|5
|5
|12
|15
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|16
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|18
|Uganda
|2
|0
|2
|4
|19
|Bahamas
|1
|2
|0
|3
|19
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|21
|Northern Ireland
|1
|1
|4
|6
|22
|Fiji
|1
|0
|2
|3
|23
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|28
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|28
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|31
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|3
|3
|32
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|40
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- 'I AM HINDUSTAN, I AM ASHAMED': Celebrities Unite In Outrage Over Kathua Rape Case, See Images
- What is Blockchain? The Technology Behind Bitcoin Explained
- CWG 2018: Tejaswini Sawant Wins Gold, Shatters Games Record
- Truth of Bihar: Manufactured Riots That Fractured a Community
- 65th National Film Awards: Complete List of Winners