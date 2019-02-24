Congress Trains Guns at BJP as Police Trace Saffron Links of Satna Twins’ Killers

The ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh trained the guns at BJP after police said the accused in abduction of Satna twins was affiliated with the BJP. The two children were found dead in Yamuna river in neighboring Uttar Pradesh.The victims were identified as Priyansh and Shreyansh Rawat and their father, Brijesh Rawat, deals in oil trade.The mastermind of the kidnapping and murder of two minor boys of Satna was identified as Padam Shukla, a native of Chitrakoot in Banda. He has been photographed with several senior BJP leaders.The vehicles, mounted with flags of BJP and other Bajrang Dal, used in the crime have been seized by the police. The bodies of the kids were found dumped in Yamuna river at Baberu in Banda district which shares its border with the Satna district in MP.“Criminals and goons were not only patronised by the BJP during its 15 years rule in MP but also these elements eventually joined BJP, Bajrang Dal and RSS,” alleged Congress media -n charge Shobha Oza. “It’s utter shameful that BJP and its sister concerns are finding their involvement in criminal instances being reported in the state lately,” Oza claimed.“Mastermind of Satna abduction Padam Shukla was considered close to BJP leaders and the vehicle used by the abductors had a BJP flag,” claimed the Congress leader.Reacting to Congress’s allegation, leader of Opposition in MP assembly Gopal Bhargav wrote a letter to chief minister Kamal Nath seeking a judicial probe into Satna abductor, suspension of Satna SP and resignation from Home minister Bala Bachchan.BJP state president Rakesh Singh too joinedthe chorus and said the Congress had promised industries but it seems a kidnapping industry has set in. He accused the state government of offering bizarre statements after the killing of the children.Rewa IG Police Chanchal Shekhar said the police have arrested six men, Raju Dwivedi, Padam Shukla, Lucky Singh, Rohit Dwivedi, Ramkesh Yadav, all natives of Banda and Pintu Yadav of Hamirpur district.After abducting the two brothers from Satna on February 12, the abductors had fled to Uttar Pradesh and had demanded Rs 2 crore ransom, said the police adding the criminals used to make calls by seeking mobile phones of people moving around on the road.The police stumbled upon vital information as one of the passers-by whose cell phone was used by the abductors turned skeptical and clicked picture of their bike and informed the police.The kidnappers of the children confessed to police that they murdered the kids out of apprehension that the boys could reveal their identity to the police. The police seized a Bolero, some bikes, country made pistol and Rs 20 lakh from the kidnappers.The mastermind of the incident also kept sharing pictures of the kidnapped kids on his social media accounts appealing people to find them.Angry protests were witnessed in Chitrakoot and other areas on Sunday.