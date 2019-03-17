English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Turns 'Munna Bhai' This Poll Season, But Isn't Ready to Spare Hugs Without a 'Boast'
With its chief’s iconic Parliament hug to PM Modi, the Congress party has not looked back since. Henceforth, it has been a bumpy ride of love and occasional stings.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Narendra Modi after his speech in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Image: LSTV GRAB via PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the #MainBhiChowkidar (I too am a watchman) campaign on Saturday, it became a source of a fresh political tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. However, it ended with love and ‘hugs’.
It all began when the Prime Minister’s verified account automatically responded to fake tweets with the tag #MainBhiChowkidar. Wasting no time, the Congress picked up those fraudulent tweets and took a dig at the BJP’s social media handle. One of the malicious tweets was posted by a fake account of Nirav Modi.
“It’s great to see that Modi is still in touch with his buddies,” the Congress said with the images of the tweets attached.
The BJP was quick to respond.
Accusing the Congress of “photoshopping” the images in a quest to “deceive” the people of India, the BJP called it “fake news”.
The saffron party’s tweet read, “Dear INCIndia, Dishonesty, deceit, photoshopped images and fake news is your identity. For decades, your leaders have used those techniques to loot, plunder and ruin India. It is against this Congress culture that India stands vigilant and says- #MainBhiChowkidar. (SIC)”
The Congress’ reaction was all about love, but with a veiled jibe. There was an apology, sympathies, the Congress’ statement ‘hugs’ and a reminder of the freedom struggle — all attached in one tweet.
“Dear BJP, We’re sorry your campaign backfired. We sympathise with your pain & frustration. Maybe you should make an effort to be real than rely on bots :) Feel hugged. Love, From the party that fought for your freedom (SIC),” the Congress’ tweet ran.
This election, the Congress has significantly modified its campaign strategies in order to appeal the youth and in a fun way. With its chief’s iconic Parliament hug to his ‘rival’ Modi, the Congress party has not looked back since. Henceforth, it has been a bumpy ride of love and occasional stings.
Earlier, when the BJP’s official website was hacked, the Congress took a dig at the BJP, saying, "We realise you've been down for a long time now. If you need help getting back up, we're happy to help." The tweet from the party's official account was accompanied by an emoticon of a ‘hug’.
Congress' social media in-charge Divya Spandana was among the first to tweet about the BJP's hacked website. She also shared a screenshot of a meme featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Besides, on the of Hug Day, the Congress had taken a swipe at the BJP by posting a video of party president Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the monsoon session of parliament last July. "Today our message to the #BJP is simple: Hug, don't hate," the Congress posted on their Instagram feed.
It all began when the Prime Minister’s verified account automatically responded to fake tweets with the tag #MainBhiChowkidar. Wasting no time, the Congress picked up those fraudulent tweets and took a dig at the BJP’s social media handle. One of the malicious tweets was posted by a fake account of Nirav Modi.
“It’s great to see that Modi is still in touch with his buddies,” the Congress said with the images of the tweets attached.
It’s great to see that Modi is still in touch with his buddies. #ChowkidarChorHai pic.twitter.com/191BinitIb— Congress (@INCIndia) March 16, 2019
The BJP was quick to respond.
Accusing the Congress of “photoshopping” the images in a quest to “deceive” the people of India, the BJP called it “fake news”.
Dear @INCIndia,— BJP (@BJP4India) March 16, 2019
Dishonesty, deceit, photoshopped images and fake news is your identity.
For decades, your leaders have used those techniques to loot, plunder and ruin India.
It is against this Congress culture that India stands vigilant and says- #MainBhiChowkidar. https://t.co/fOAqoP0V0W
The saffron party’s tweet read, “Dear INCIndia, Dishonesty, deceit, photoshopped images and fake news is your identity. For decades, your leaders have used those techniques to loot, plunder and ruin India. It is against this Congress culture that India stands vigilant and says- #MainBhiChowkidar. (SIC)”
The Congress’ reaction was all about love, but with a veiled jibe. There was an apology, sympathies, the Congress’ statement ‘hugs’ and a reminder of the freedom struggle — all attached in one tweet.
“Dear BJP, We’re sorry your campaign backfired. We sympathise with your pain & frustration. Maybe you should make an effort to be real than rely on bots :) Feel hugged. Love, From the party that fought for your freedom (SIC),” the Congress’ tweet ran.
Dear BJP,— Congress (@INCIndia) March 16, 2019
We’re sorry your campaign backfired. We sympathise with your pain & frustration. Maybe you should make an effort to be real than rely on bots :)
Feel hugged
Love,
From the party that fought for your freedom
P.S #EkHiChowkidarChorHai ;) https://t.co/2LtfDwIFPW
This election, the Congress has significantly modified its campaign strategies in order to appeal the youth and in a fun way. With its chief’s iconic Parliament hug to his ‘rival’ Modi, the Congress party has not looked back since. Henceforth, it has been a bumpy ride of love and occasional stings.
Earlier, when the BJP’s official website was hacked, the Congress took a dig at the BJP, saying, "We realise you've been down for a long time now. If you need help getting back up, we're happy to help." The tweet from the party's official account was accompanied by an emoticon of a ‘hug’.
Congress' social media in-charge Divya Spandana was among the first to tweet about the BJP's hacked website. She also shared a screenshot of a meme featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Besides, on the of Hug Day, the Congress had taken a swipe at the BJP by posting a video of party president Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the monsoon session of parliament last July. "Today our message to the #BJP is simple: Hug, don't hate," the Congress posted on their Instagram feed.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | No Tab on Indian Players' Participation in IPL: Kohli
- Here's Why Ralph Fiennes Initially Turned Down the Role of Voldemort in Harry Potter Films
- Smith & Warner Reunite With Australian Squad in UAE as End of Ban Nears
- New Zealand Mosque Shooter Was Part of Dark Internet Groups That Called For Violence Against Women
- Apple Watch is Able to Successfully Detect Irregular Heartbeat, Say Results of The Largest Detection Study
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results