English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Congress Tweets Video of Manohar Lal Khattar 'Snubbing' Man After Promising a Job
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala shared a video of Khattar on his Twitter handle in which the chief minister is seen snubbing the man.
File photo of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (PTI)
Loading...
Karnal: The opposition Congress in Haryana has slammed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for allegedly snubbing a man who had urged him to keep his "promise" and provide him a government job.
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala shared a video of Khattar on his Twitter handle in which the chief minister is seen snubbing the man, a resident of Karnal from where Khattar is an MLA.
On July 22, Khattar was listening to grievances of people at the PWD Rest House in Karnal. There, the man who identified himself as T P Arora, reminded the chief minister of the job promise he had made to him during his visit to his residence two years ago.
In the video, the man is seen reminding Khattar of the "promise", but the chief minister tells him, "Achhe haath paar hai ki nahin tumahare" (you look fit and healthy)”.
"Kamao, khao, koi sarkari naukri tumhare liye nahin hai (earn your living, there is no government job for you)," Khattar tells him as the man is seen repeatedly pleading to Khattar to keep his promise.
"Tumahare liye koi naukri nahin hai, tum apna kamao (there is no job for you, you earn on your own)," the chief minister tells the man. According to the video, the man then tries to engage Khattar in an argument.
As the chief minister starts to walk away, the man tells him: "Sir, why did you lie to me then."
The security personnel later pushed the man aside. After the video became viral on the Internet, the opposition Congress criticised Khattar for his apparent lack of empathy.
"Does it behove a chief minister to snub a job-seeking youth in this manner and that too in his own constituency Karnal," Surjewala tweeted.
Khattar, a first-time MLA, represents Karnal assembly constituency in the state assembly. Surjewala wrote "while the unemployed are raising voice, the BJP leaders are snubbing them."
Also Watch
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala shared a video of Khattar on his Twitter handle in which the chief minister is seen snubbing the man, a resident of Karnal from where Khattar is an MLA.
क्या रोज़गार माँगने वाले नौजवान को इस बेदर्दी से दुतकारना हरियाणा के मुख्य मंत्री खट्टर जी को शोभा देता है, वो भी उनके ख़ुद के विधान सभा क्षेत्र करनाल में?— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 31, 2018
बेरोज़गार करें हाहाकर,
भाजपाई उन्हें रहें दुत्कार,
बदलो ऐसी खट्टर सरकार। pic.twitter.com/rP99qL0Jtl
On July 22, Khattar was listening to grievances of people at the PWD Rest House in Karnal. There, the man who identified himself as T P Arora, reminded the chief minister of the job promise he had made to him during his visit to his residence two years ago.
In the video, the man is seen reminding Khattar of the "promise", but the chief minister tells him, "Achhe haath paar hai ki nahin tumahare" (you look fit and healthy)”.
"Kamao, khao, koi sarkari naukri tumhare liye nahin hai (earn your living, there is no government job for you)," Khattar tells him as the man is seen repeatedly pleading to Khattar to keep his promise.
"Tumahare liye koi naukri nahin hai, tum apna kamao (there is no job for you, you earn on your own)," the chief minister tells the man. According to the video, the man then tries to engage Khattar in an argument.
As the chief minister starts to walk away, the man tells him: "Sir, why did you lie to me then."
The security personnel later pushed the man aside. After the video became viral on the Internet, the opposition Congress criticised Khattar for his apparent lack of empathy.
"Does it behove a chief minister to snub a job-seeking youth in this manner and that too in his own constituency Karnal," Surjewala tweeted.
Khattar, a first-time MLA, represents Karnal assembly constituency in the state assembly. Surjewala wrote "while the unemployed are raising voice, the BJP leaders are snubbing them."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sri Lanka Cricket Scraps Plans to Emulate IPL Tournament
- Irrfan Khan on Being Diagnosed With Cancer: This Condition Has Tested Me in Every Aspect
- Top 5 Bikes of 2018 Under Rs 3 Lakh in India - BMW G 310 R, Ninja 300 and More
- Is Sidharth Malhotra Dating Kiara Advani After Breakup With Alia Bhatt?
- New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...