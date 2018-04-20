Congress Using Impeachment Notice as Revenge Petition After Judge Loya Case Verdict: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday lambasted Congress and its friends for using impeachment as a "political tool".Jaitley's response came after Congress and six other opposition parties moved a notice for the impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, accusing him of five counts of "misbehaviour" and "misusing" authority.Having read the 114-page judgement in the Judge Loya death case, Jaitley said the "judgement exposes every fact of the conspiracy to generate falsehood as propaganda in the public and political space".Jaitley said never before in the past have national political parties, a few retired judges and some lawyers have come out as conspirators pursuing a certain falsehood.In a long Facebook post titled: Judge Loya Death Case – The One That Almost Created a Judicial Mutiny, Jaitley said, "It is not difficult to collect fifty signatures of Rajya Sabha or hundred signatures of Lok Sabha members even on frivolous issues. To use the power as intimidatory tactics when neither you have a case of “proven misconduct” or the numbers on your side, is a serious threat to judicial independence."Jaitley bemoaned the fact that Congress was resorting to "revenge petition" and trying to intimidate a judge."It is a revenge petition after the falsehood of the Congress Party has been established in the Justice Loya death case. It is an attempt to intimidate a Judge and send a message to other Judges, that if you don’t agree with us, fifty MP’s are enough for a revenge action (sic)," wrote Jaitley in his post.Jaitley reminded the Congress that the impeachment of a Judge of the Supreme Court can only be done only in the case of either his “incapacity” or on “proven misconduct”.The minister said the Congress is too willing to identify with these “Institution Disruptors” and thus intimidation of courts has become the new form of advocacy.Jaitley defined institution disruptors as a set of public interest crusaders who pick-up even false causes and pursue the falsehood with a sense of deep commitment and accept is as the "gospel truth".These crusaders are then helped by a section of the media in spreading the falsehoods, said Jaitley.Speaking about the circumstances surrounding Judge Loya's death, Jaitley said it was only after "perusing the statement of all concerned persons and Judge Loya’s family members, who accepted the natural causes of the death, the Supreme Court came to a finding that this conclusively was a death because of natural reasons and there was no suspicious circumstance".