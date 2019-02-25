English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Wants to Goa Govt to Issue Regular Health Bulletins on Ailing Manohar Parrikar
The Congress said rumours floating around Goa chief minister's health have 'created panic among the people'.
File photo of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Panaji: As Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar remains hospitalised, the opposition Congress on Monday demanded the state government issue regular health bulletins to counter "rumours and speculation" around his medical conditions.
Parrikar, 63, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, was admitted to the government-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Panaji on last Saturday.
"The Congress Legislative party (CLP), which met on Monday evening, resolved that state government should issue health bulletin on the Chief Minister to counter the rumours and speculation around his medical conditions," Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar told reporters.
He said "rumours" floating around Parrikar's health on social media have "created panic among the people".
"To avoid it, we urge government to release daily health bulletin on chief minister's medical condition till the time he is admitted in GMCH," he said.
The Congress leader said his party wishes Parrikar a speedy recovery and also urged people not to believe in rumours. "This is a very sensitive issue and we all need to pray (for Parrikar's health)," he said.
Earlier in the day, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters all the parameters of Parrikar are stable and he might be discharged from the hospital either Tuesday or Wednesday.
Parrikar, 63, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, was admitted to the government-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Panaji on last Saturday.
"The Congress Legislative party (CLP), which met on Monday evening, resolved that state government should issue health bulletin on the Chief Minister to counter the rumours and speculation around his medical conditions," Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar told reporters.
He said "rumours" floating around Parrikar's health on social media have "created panic among the people".
"To avoid it, we urge government to release daily health bulletin on chief minister's medical condition till the time he is admitted in GMCH," he said.
The Congress leader said his party wishes Parrikar a speedy recovery and also urged people not to believe in rumours. "This is a very sensitive issue and we all need to pray (for Parrikar's health)," he said.
Earlier in the day, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters all the parameters of Parrikar are stable and he might be discharged from the hospital either Tuesday or Wednesday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
We Have Weeded Out 8 Crore Fake Bank Accounts and Saved Rs 1,10,000 crore:PM Modi
Friday 22 February , 2019 India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Roger Federer Begins Hunt for Title Number 100 in Dubai
- Atom(ato) Bombs, Recipe Advice: Pakistani News Anchor's Rant Against India Goes Viral
- Rami Malek Slips Off the Steps at The Oscars, Paramedics Come to Best Actor's Assistance
- Tata Altroz is the Official Name of the Upcoming 45X (codename) Premium Hatchback
- Ajay Devgn’s Tweet Trolling Kapil Sharma on Total Dhamaal is Winning the Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results