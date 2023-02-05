CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Congress Will Benefit If Rahul Gandhi Sheds His Negativity: CM Yogi to News18 on Bharat Jodo Yatra
1-MIN READ

By: News Desk

Edited By: Vidushi Sagar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 14:35 IST

New Delhi, India

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi. (Image: News18)

Congress has been dividing India since 1947, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday, reacting to the Opposition party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’

Speaking to Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Yogi said the Congress had been dividing people on lines of caste, creed, religion and region, which had become their legacy in the country.

Asked whether the campaign had helped in image building for Rahul Gandhi, CM Yogi said if the leader had shed his negativity, it would have benefitted Congress. “But negativity spoils all his achievements," he said.

The chief minister, when asked if he thought the Yatra had created an impact in certain states, replied, “one cannot determine the success of a programme by the crowds that gather within it."

How the common man has perceived the initiative, will determine whether the longevity or strength of any impact, he said. “They are free to carry out their agenda, but they must state their purpose to the nation," he said.

