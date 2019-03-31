English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Will Give Special Category Status to Andhra if Voted to Power, Promises Rahul
Assuring that his party would also launch a 'surgical strike' on poverty, Rahul Gandhi said Nyay, his promise of a minimum income scheme, was a 'non-violent weapon' that will be used to uplift the poorest.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Vijaywada: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday promised to provide special category status to Andhra Pradesh, if the party was voted to power in coming Lok Sabha elections, and expressed surprise that parties in the state failed to 'aggressively' push the issue.
Assuring that his party would also launch a 'surgical strike' on poverty, the Congress chief said Nyay, his promise of a minimum income scheme, was a "non-violent weapon" that will be used to uplift the poorest.
Addressing his first election rally here in the state, which goes to simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi said while the previous Congress-led UPA had created poverty eradication schemes, Prime Minister "Narendra Modi dismantled everything."
"He destroyed the pillars of MGNREGA and Food Security Act," the Congress chief said in his over 30 minute speech.
Terming his proposed minimum income scheme 'Nyay' as historic, he said it was the party's "non-violent weapon" against poverty.
Gandhi, whose party is contesting the polls in Andhra Pradesh alone, said while Modi did "surgical strikes against the poor" his party will carry it out against poverty.
