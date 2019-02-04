English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Women's Wing Files Complaint for Offensive Tweets Against Priyanka Gandhi
All India Mahila Congress President and Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress President said the complaint was filed against 'unknown persons for ' spreading distasteful and offensive post' of Vadra at the Parliament Street police station.
Congress leaders say Priyanka Gandhi's plunge into active party politics will galvanise the party cadre.
New Delhi: Alleging a smear campaign against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on social media by the RSS and the BJP, the party's women's wing Monday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, demanding action against those behind it.
All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev and Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress President Sharmistha Mukherjee said the complaint was filed against "unknown persons for "spreading distasteful and offensive tweets/pictures" of Vadra at the Parliament Street police station.
"We have filed a complaint at Parliament police station along with some evidences. We know that the BJP and RSS are behind this but we want police to investigate and uncover the truth and to put accused persons behind bars," Dev said.
She added that the social media campaign has been started against Vadra from the day she had joined politics.
Last month, Vadra was named the AICC general secretary of eastern Uttar Pradesh.
"The BJP has gone berserk after she (Vadra) became the general secretary of the AICC in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh and they had done the same in past with Rahul Gandhi. We have asked our party members to file the case against this in every state across India," Dev added.
The complaint outlines charges amounting to offences like defamations, sexual harassment and sections of the IT Act. Screenshots of offensive tweets and pictures have been attached along with the complaint.
Mahila Congress' Rajasthan unit also protested in Jaipur and handed over a complaint to Jaipur police commissioner Anand Srivastava.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
