Congress Worker Killed by Cop's Son in Kanpur over Monetary Dispute

The incident took place in Greater Kailash Nagar under Chakeri police station limits, a senior police officer said.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2019, 7:35 PM IST
Congress Worker Killed by Cop's Son in Kanpur over Monetary Dispute
Representative Image.

Kanpur (UP): A Congress worker was shot dead on Wednesday by the son of a policeman in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, an official said.

The incident took place in Greater Kailash Nagar under Chakeri police station limits, Station House Officer (SHO) Ranjeet Rai said.

The accused, Ravi Yadav, had kidnapped contractor Randheer Singh Yadav over a monetary dispute and had kept him in his house, the SHO said.

He said Randheer's son called his friends, including Congress city secretary Shoeb Khan, to secure the release of his father.

When Khan and others reached Ravi's house, he took out his licensed rifle and started firing at them, the SHO said.

In the firing, Khan, a resident of JK Colony in Jajmau of Chakeri area, sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to nearby Saral hospital where he was declared dead, the officer said.

Kanpur's ADG, Prem Prakash, has formed several teams to nab Ravi, whose father, Yashwant Yadav, is a police personnel posted in Unnao, the SHO said.

The rifle used in the crime has been recovered, he added.

