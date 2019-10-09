Congress Worker Killed by Cop's Son in Kanpur over Monetary Dispute
The incident took place in Greater Kailash Nagar under Chakeri police station limits, a senior police officer said.
Representative Image.
Kanpur (UP): A Congress worker was shot dead on Wednesday by the son of a policeman in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, an official said.
The incident took place in Greater Kailash Nagar under Chakeri police station limits, Station House Officer (SHO) Ranjeet Rai said.
The accused, Ravi Yadav, had kidnapped contractor Randheer Singh Yadav over a monetary dispute and had kept him in his house, the SHO said.
He said Randheer's son called his friends, including Congress city secretary Shoeb Khan, to secure the release of his father.
When Khan and others reached Ravi's house, he took out his licensed rifle and started firing at them, the SHO said.
In the firing, Khan, a resident of JK Colony in Jajmau of Chakeri area, sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to nearby Saral hospital where he was declared dead, the officer said.
Kanpur's ADG, Prem Prakash, has formed several teams to nab Ravi, whose father, Yashwant Yadav, is a police personnel posted in Unnao, the SHO said.
The rifle used in the crime has been recovered, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Airtel, Vodafone Etc. Are No Longer Free: Should You be Worried?
- Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim’s Expressions are Unmissable as Mom Amrita Singh Puts 'Kala Tikka' on Them
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 9 Written Updates: In an Ugly Spat, Rashami, Sidharth Hurl Taunts at Each Other
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Dance the Night Away in New Post-wedding Pics
- Apple macOS Catalina Rolls Out And is Great News For Gamers And Everyone Else