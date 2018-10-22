GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Congress Worker Killed in Mumbai Allegedly Over a Facebook Post

PTI

Updated:October 22, 2018, 1:39 PM IST
Image for representation only.
Mumbai: A Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death, reportedly over a post on Facebook, in suburban Ghatkopar here in the wee hours Monday.

Manoj Dubey (45) was stabbed by two or three unidentified assailants near Asalpha Metro Station around 1:30 am, a police official said.

A police team took him to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the official added.

Asked about some media reports which said a political post he had written on Facebook could have led to the killing, the official stated that the exact reason for the attack was yet to be ascertained.

A case of murder has been registered, he added.
