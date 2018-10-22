English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Worker Killed in Mumbai Allegedly Over a Facebook Post
Manoj Dubey (45) was stabbed by two or three unidentified assailants near Asalpha Metro Station around 1:30 am.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Mumbai: A Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death, reportedly over a post on Facebook, in suburban Ghatkopar here in the wee hours Monday.
Manoj Dubey (45) was stabbed by two or three unidentified assailants near Asalpha Metro Station around 1:30 am, a police official said.
A police team took him to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the official added.
Asked about some media reports which said a political post he had written on Facebook could have led to the killing, the official stated that the exact reason for the attack was yet to be ascertained.
A case of murder has been registered, he added.
Manoj Dubey (45) was stabbed by two or three unidentified assailants near Asalpha Metro Station around 1:30 am, a police official said.
A police team took him to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the official added.
Asked about some media reports which said a political post he had written on Facebook could have led to the killing, the official stated that the exact reason for the attack was yet to be ascertained.
A case of murder has been registered, he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
What Is Happening at Sabarimala Even After SC Allowed Women's Entry?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 What Happened to Saudi Critic Jamal Khashongi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chelsea Coach Marco Ianni Charged over Jose Mourinho Fracas
- Avengers 4: Are Iron Man and Thanos Cursed by the Mind Stone? See Details
- Photographer's Viral Picture of a Mystery Couple Has Led Thousands On a Search To Trace Them
- This Fan Recreated The Dark Knight Movie Posters in Batman Animated Series Style
- PUBG Tests Training Mode on Xbox One: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...