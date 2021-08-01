Congress Workers Protest Against Central Covid-19 Team in Kerala Over 'Vaccine Shortage'

A six-member central government team, which is in Kerala to examine about the possible reasons behind an alarming rise in the Covid-19 cases, was on Sunday stopped by some Congress workers at Chalyam Health Centre in Kozhikode district’s Kadalundi.

The party workers staged protest against the alleged shortage of Covid-19 vaccine doses in the area and also expressed their against on local police over closing of shops.

Speaking on the same, Congress councilor Shahid Kadalundi claimed that the party workers had arrived at the health centre to speak to the central team led by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) director S K Singh regarding the “shortage of vaccine doses" but were didn’t allow to do so, which resulted into a protest.

The Congress workers also alleged that about 350 Covid-19 vaccine doses were brought to the Chalyam Health Centre but was later taken back.

The councilor further said that the team later spoke to the protesting workers and assured them of providing more doses of vaccine.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case against the protestors for “unlawful assembly, rioting and under the Epidemic Diseases Act."

The central Covid-19 team had arrived in Kerala on July 30 to hold discussions with the district authorities about the worrisome surge in coronavirus cases in the state despite a declining trend in most other states of the country.

Speaking on the same, Dr Singh had said that the team will split in two and will visit some districts reporting a high Covid-19 case positivity rate to to find out the reason behind it.

“Two teams are in Kerala. We will be visiting three districts or about six. We will be visiting may be more districts if needed. There are many concerns about rising test positivity rate. The number of cases are declining elsewhere but Kerala is continuing with the transmission. Let us discuss with the state. We will be here for two to three days as it depends on our interactions with the state. The other team is already there in the northern district," he had said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here