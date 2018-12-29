Congress Workers Vow Not to Let ‘Accidental Prime Minister’ Release in UP, Put up Posters to Warn Modi

Lucknow: The Accidental Prime Minister, a film based on namesake book by former prime minister Manmohan Singh's media adviser Sanjaya Baru, managed to create a political stir within hours of its trailer release on Thursday evening. While the BJP resorted to Gandhi-family bashing, the Congres termed it a 'political propaganda' timed keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.And now the Uttar Pradesh Congress workers have vowed to not let the film release in the state, putting up posters that claim Manmohan Singh has been projected in a bad light.“Modi ji, people will vote for you based on your achievements in the last five years and not because you malign someone’s image. We will not let this movie release as it gives out a negative image of the Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” read the posters that have been put up at various prominent junctions across Lucknow by Congress worker Rahul Awasthi.Speaking to News18, Rahul said, “In 2017, attempts were made to portray former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a bad light through the movie ‘Indu Sarkar’. Now, since the BJP has nothing to show in terms of the work it did in the last five years, it has stooped to this level. We will oppose the film and not let it get released here.”UPCC Spokesperson Anshu Awasthi echoed a similar sentiment and said the saffron party will get a befitting response from people in 2019 polls. “The BJP has stooped to a new kind of low by sponsoring filmmakers that make films which malign the image of a former PM of the country. It is now clear that the BJP has not done anything in the last five years. The conspiracy hatched by the BJP is out in the open and people will give them a befitting reply in 2019.”The trailer of Vijay Gutte's film, featuring Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, was launched on Thursday evening, after which it attracted heavy criticism from the Congress over “incorrect presentation of the facts.” The trailer shows Singh as the victim of the internal politics of the Congress ahead of 2014 general elections, which the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) lost.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.