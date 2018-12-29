English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Workers Vow Not to Let ‘Accidental Prime Minister’ Release in UP, Put up Posters to Warn Modi
The trailer of the film, starring Anupam Kher as the former prime minister Manmohan Singh, was launched on Thursday and instantly caused a stir on social media.
Lucknow: The Accidental Prime Minister, a film based on namesake book by former prime minister Manmohan Singh's media adviser Sanjaya Baru, managed to create a political stir within hours of its trailer release on Thursday evening. While the BJP resorted to Gandhi-family bashing, the Congres termed it a 'political propaganda' timed keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
And now the Uttar Pradesh Congress workers have vowed to not let the film release in the state, putting up posters that claim Manmohan Singh has been projected in a bad light.
“Modi ji, people will vote for you based on your achievements in the last five years and not because you malign someone’s image. We will not let this movie release as it gives out a negative image of the Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” read the posters that have been put up at various prominent junctions across Lucknow by Congress worker Rahul Awasthi.
Speaking to News18, Rahul said, “In 2017, attempts were made to portray former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a bad light through the movie ‘Indu Sarkar’. Now, since the BJP has nothing to show in terms of the work it did in the last five years, it has stooped to this level. We will oppose the film and not let it get released here.”
UPCC Spokesperson Anshu Awasthi echoed a similar sentiment and said the saffron party will get a befitting response from people in 2019 polls. “The BJP has stooped to a new kind of low by sponsoring filmmakers that make films which malign the image of a former PM of the country. It is now clear that the BJP has not done anything in the last five years. The conspiracy hatched by the BJP is out in the open and people will give them a befitting reply in 2019.”
The trailer of Vijay Gutte's film, featuring Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, was launched on Thursday evening, after which it attracted heavy criticism from the Congress over “incorrect presentation of the facts.” The trailer shows Singh as the victim of the internal politics of the Congress ahead of 2014 general elections, which the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) lost.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
And now the Uttar Pradesh Congress workers have vowed to not let the film release in the state, putting up posters that claim Manmohan Singh has been projected in a bad light.
“Modi ji, people will vote for you based on your achievements in the last five years and not because you malign someone’s image. We will not let this movie release as it gives out a negative image of the Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” read the posters that have been put up at various prominent junctions across Lucknow by Congress worker Rahul Awasthi.
Speaking to News18, Rahul said, “In 2017, attempts were made to portray former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a bad light through the movie ‘Indu Sarkar’. Now, since the BJP has nothing to show in terms of the work it did in the last five years, it has stooped to this level. We will oppose the film and not let it get released here.”
UPCC Spokesperson Anshu Awasthi echoed a similar sentiment and said the saffron party will get a befitting response from people in 2019 polls. “The BJP has stooped to a new kind of low by sponsoring filmmakers that make films which malign the image of a former PM of the country. It is now clear that the BJP has not done anything in the last five years. The conspiracy hatched by the BJP is out in the open and people will give them a befitting reply in 2019.”
The trailer of Vijay Gutte's film, featuring Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, was launched on Thursday evening, after which it attracted heavy criticism from the Congress over “incorrect presentation of the facts.” The trailer shows Singh as the victim of the internal politics of the Congress ahead of 2014 general elections, which the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) lost.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results