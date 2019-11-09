Congress Working Comittee Meets to Discuss Party Strategy Ahead of Ayodhya Verdict
Congress Working Committee's permanent, met at the residence of party president Sonia Gandhi. Sources said that the members discussed the party strategy to be adopted in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Top Congress leaders on Saturday attended at a crucial meeting of the party's working committee ahead of the Supreme Court judgment in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.
The apex court pronounced the judgment from 10:30 am. The Congress Working Committee's permanent, special and temporary members met at the residence of party president Sonia Gandhi.
The members discussed the party strategy to be adopted in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict, sources said.
The meeting was slated for Sunday, but rescheduled for Saturday after announcemnt by the Supreme Court about the judgment.
"The CWC meeting has been rescheduled to tomorrow 09.11.19, 0945 am at 10 Janpath. CWC members, Permanent Invitees & Special invitees will be attending the meeting," Congress general secretary organisation KC Venugopal had tweeted.
The Congress working committee, the highest decision making body of the party, decides on the party strategy on crucial issues.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13 Wild Card Shefali Jariwala Learnt to Cook for the Show
- My Role in Kaante was Cut Off to Shorten the Movie, Says Isha Koppikar
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update: Here are the Complete Patch Notes
- Here's Why Anushka Sharma Steals Clothes from Husband Virat Kohli's Closet
- When Apple Says The iPhone, iPad And Mac Are Built For Privacy, They Are Not Kidding