Congress Youth Wing Pins Hope on Priyanka Gandhi, Posters Come Up in Raebareli

Posters in support of Priyanka Gandhi have come up in Raebareli amid rising speculation that she may join active politics in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Sonia Gandhi is currently the MP of the constituency. But many believe that Priyanka should take the charge of Raebareli owing to her health issues.The posters, circulated by National Students Federation of India (NSUI), have gone viral on social media. NSUI is the student wing of Congress. Earlier, similar posters had come up in Allahabad which read “Indira Ka Khoon, Priyanka Coming Soon.”The posters promoting Priyanka Gandhi have shown her in comparison to her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi.The slogans on the posters seem to be filled with the supporters’ hope in Priyanka Gandhi to ‘revive’ the party. Other posters demand Priyanka Gandhi to campaign for the Congress in 2019 Lok Saha elections.Amid the rising support for Priyanka, experts feel that she might not come into active politics or contest elections as the party hasn’t started any campaigning for her. There is no confirmation if she would be joining the active politics, but workers especially from Youth Congress and NSUI have been demanding Priyanka to join the mainstream politics.