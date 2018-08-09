English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Congress Youth Wing Pins Hope on Priyanka Gandhi, Posters Come Up in Raebareli
The posters, circulated by National Students Federation of India (NSUI), have gone viral on social media.
Earlier, similar posters had come up in Allahabad which read “Indira Ka Khoon, Priyanka Coming Soon.”
Loading...
Lucknow: Posters in support of Priyanka Gandhi have come up in Raebareli amid rising speculation that she may join active politics in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Sonia Gandhi is currently the MP of the constituency. But many believe that Priyanka should take the charge of Raebareli owing to her health issues.
The posters, circulated by National Students Federation of India (NSUI), have gone viral on social media. NSUI is the student wing of Congress. Earlier, similar posters had come up in Allahabad which read “Indira Ka Khoon, Priyanka Coming Soon.”
The posters promoting Priyanka Gandhi have shown her in comparison to her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
The slogans on the posters seem to be filled with the supporters’ hope in Priyanka Gandhi to ‘revive’ the party. Other posters demand Priyanka Gandhi to campaign for the Congress in 2019 Lok Saha elections.
Amid the rising support for Priyanka, experts feel that she might not come into active politics or contest elections as the party hasn’t started any campaigning for her. There is no confirmation if she would be joining the active politics, but workers especially from Youth Congress and NSUI have been demanding Priyanka to join the mainstream politics.
Also Watch
Sonia Gandhi is currently the MP of the constituency. But many believe that Priyanka should take the charge of Raebareli owing to her health issues.
The posters, circulated by National Students Federation of India (NSUI), have gone viral on social media. NSUI is the student wing of Congress. Earlier, similar posters had come up in Allahabad which read “Indira Ka Khoon, Priyanka Coming Soon.”
The posters promoting Priyanka Gandhi have shown her in comparison to her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
The slogans on the posters seem to be filled with the supporters’ hope in Priyanka Gandhi to ‘revive’ the party. Other posters demand Priyanka Gandhi to campaign for the Congress in 2019 Lok Saha elections.
Amid the rising support for Priyanka, experts feel that she might not come into active politics or contest elections as the party hasn’t started any campaigning for her. There is no confirmation if she would be joining the active politics, but workers especially from Youth Congress and NSUI have been demanding Priyanka to join the mainstream politics.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mahindra XUV700 Flagship Premium SUV Showcased to Dealers
- Xiaomi Mi A2 Review: Android One Makes Another Swoop
- Sidharth Malhotra Was Asked If He's Dating Kiara Advani And the Actor Couldn't Stop Blushing; Watch Video
- Remember Katekar's Wife in 'Sacred Games'? Her Instagram Account is Meme Gold
- Flipkart Big Freedom Sale To Take on Amazon: All You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...