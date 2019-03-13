English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cong Fields Ex-BJP Man Nana Patole to Take on Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur; Priya Dutt and Deora Also in Fray
Interestingly, the Congress chose Patole over seven-time MP Vilas Muttemwar to fight Gadkari.
File photo of Nata Patole. (Photo credit: Rama Shankar, Network18)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday released its second list for the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11. On the Maharashtra front, the list had five names. Curiously, the Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam's name did not figure in this list.
Milind Deora and Priya Dutt, former ministers in the UPA, who had said that they will not be contesting, find themselves fielded from Mumbai South and Mumbai North Central, respectively.
Deora, who is also part of party's publicity campaign, had openly acknowledged the problems in the Mumbai Congress. Deora held state party chief Sanjay Nirupam responsible for the infighting in the party.
Deora and Nirupam have been involved in a tussle over the party’s leadership in Mumbai for some time.
Nana Patole, who had left the BJP citing “failure” of PM Modi and Devendra Fadnavis to address farmers’ issues, will be contesting against Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Patole, who was made the vice-president of the Congress party's Maharashtra unit, has a tough fight on his hands. Interestingly, the Congress chose Patole over seven-time MP Vilas Muttemwar to fight Gadkari.
Veteran leader Sushil Kumar Shinde, former home minister, will be contesting from Sholapur.
Dr Namdev Dalluji Usendi will be contesting from Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency, a reserved seat for Scheduled Tribes.
Milind Deora and Priya Dutt, former ministers in the UPA, who had said that they will not be contesting, find themselves fielded from Mumbai South and Mumbai North Central, respectively.
Deora, who is also part of party's publicity campaign, had openly acknowledged the problems in the Mumbai Congress. Deora held state party chief Sanjay Nirupam responsible for the infighting in the party.
Deora and Nirupam have been involved in a tussle over the party’s leadership in Mumbai for some time.
Nana Patole, who had left the BJP citing “failure” of PM Modi and Devendra Fadnavis to address farmers’ issues, will be contesting against Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Patole, who was made the vice-president of the Congress party's Maharashtra unit, has a tough fight on his hands. Interestingly, the Congress chose Patole over seven-time MP Vilas Muttemwar to fight Gadkari.
Veteran leader Sushil Kumar Shinde, former home minister, will be contesting from Sholapur.
Dr Namdev Dalluji Usendi will be contesting from Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency, a reserved seat for Scheduled Tribes.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: I Have Never Allowed Bollywood To Stereotype Me, Says Blackmail Actress Divya Dutta
- Pandya, Rahul Needed a 'Rap on Their Knuckles': Shastri
- Made in India: 60-Million-Year-Old 'Lost' Frog Species Discovered in Western Ghats
- So Happy For You Sister: Wonder Woman Star Gal Gadot Congratulates Brie Larson for Captain Marvel
- Woman Saws Off Her Own Hand to Collect Rs 3 Cr from Insurance Company
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results