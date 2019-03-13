LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Cong Fields Ex-BJP Man Nana Patole to Take on Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur; Priya Dutt and Deora Also in Fray

Interestingly, the Congress chose Patole over seven-time MP Vilas Muttemwar to fight Gadkari.

News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2019, 10:14 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cong Fields Ex-BJP Man Nana Patole to Take on Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur; Priya Dutt and Deora Also in Fray
File photo of Nata Patole. (Photo credit: Rama Shankar, Network18)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday released its second list for the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11. On the Maharashtra front, the list had five names. Curiously, the Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam's name did not figure in this list.

Milind Deora and Priya Dutt, former ministers in the UPA, who had said that they will not be contesting, find themselves fielded from Mumbai South and Mumbai North Central, respectively.

Deora, who is also part of party's publicity campaign, had openly acknowledged the problems in the Mumbai Congress. Deora held state party chief Sanjay Nirupam responsible for the infighting in the party.

Deora and Nirupam have been involved in a tussle over the party’s leadership in Mumbai for some time.

Nana Patole, who had left the BJP citing “failure” of PM Modi and Devendra Fadnavis to address farmers’ issues, will be contesting against Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Patole, who was made the vice-president of the Congress party's Maharashtra unit, has a tough fight on his hands. Interestingly, the Congress chose Patole over seven-time MP Vilas Muttemwar to fight Gadkari.

Veteran leader Sushil Kumar Shinde, former home minister, will be contesting from Sholapur.

Dr Namdev Dalluji Usendi will be contesting from Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency, a reserved seat for Scheduled Tribes.

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram