Cong's Promise to Repeal Sedition Law Will Make Terrorists Smile, Says Amit Shah
Repealing the sedition law will lead to chanting of slogans like "Bharat tere tukde honge" by anti-national gangs instead of "Bharat mata ki jai", claimed the BJP president.
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah. (Credits: ANI)
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday dubbed the Congress's election manifesto a "pack of lies" and said it was an insult to the country's people and its brave soldiers.
In a statement, he hit out at the opposition party over its promise to repeal Section 124A (sedition law) and review the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, saying it is bringing a smile to terrorists and separatists while lowering the morale of the armed forces.
Repealing the sedition law will lead to chanting of slogans like "Bharat tere tukde honge" (India will break into pieces) by anti-national gang instead of "Bharat mata ki jai" (Hail Mother India) under the Congress rule, he claimed.
"Removing AFSPA will snatch armed forces' weapon to attack terrorists," Shah added.
