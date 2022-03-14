Cong's 'Truth' in 9 Tweets, Movie on Mute, CM at Theatre: Inside Debate & Politics 'Kashmir Files' Has Kicked Off

Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, ‘The Kashmir Files’, has triggered varied emotions since it’s release on Friday. While some felt personal pain after watching the movie, others reported that the screening was either abruptly stopped or shown on mute.

People in Jammu, Shillong and other places took to social media to report the incident. In south Goa, a group of people confronted the manager of Inox Movie theatre on Sunday, alleging that while booking for tickets online, it showed “sold out". However, when they barged into the theatre, most of the seats were empty. Several groups have accused Inox management in South Goa of “conspiracy". After the incident, caretaker CM Pramod Sawant has decided to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’ at Inox Panjim on Monday.

In PVR, Bhiwandi, Mumbai.. the theatre has put some scenes of “The Kashmir Files” on Mute and not letting the viewers see the movie.. The video recorded by @chup_hojaa#TheKashmiriFiles @vivekagnihotri pic.twitter.com/D9ZGwQIyeh — (@memewala_kd) March 12, 2022

We are here in @wavecinemas Jammu, Just now the authorities here stopped the screening of THE KASHMIR FILES People are being thrashed and assaulted!A big propaganda is running to Muzzle the voice of truth @vivekagnihotri @AnupamPKher .@KhajuriaManu @DrVikasPadha Do raise pic.twitter.com/9aW1aRL2RF — Amit Sharma (@amitsharmaJK_) March 11, 2022

Hi @vivekagnihotri. Went for a show of The Kashmir Files today at Galleria Cinema in Shillong. After making a house full with audience, the cinema informed us that they had "not received the file". Show was cancelled, and manager was heard saying the film is "controversial".— Sanbeer Singh Ranhotra (@SSanbeer) March 11, 2022

The debate over the authenticity of the “genocide of Kashmiri Pandits", as the movie states, has now taken political turn, with the Kerala unit of Congress trying to compare the causalities among Kashmiri Pandits and the Muslim community. “It was the terrorists who targeted the Pandits. In 17 years (1990-2007), 399 Kashmiri Pandits were killed in terrorist attacks. The number of Muslims killed by terrorists in the same period was 15,000," they tweeted, only to delete in later.

Advertisement

Congress further said that in the 1984 communal riots after partition, over 1,00,000 Kashmiri Muslims were killed in Jammu, but there were no retaliatory killings of Pandits. They accused the BJP of “doing nothing for Pandits’ migrants and continuing support to the VP Singh government till November 1990".

Facts about #KashmiriPandits issue:Pandits left the valley en masse under the direction of Governor Jagmohan who was an RSS man. The migration started under the BJP-supported VP Singh government. #Kashmir_Files vs Truth (2/n) pic.twitter.com/10aUmdHjWM — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) March 13, 2022

Facts about #KashmiriPandits issue:After the terrorist attacks, instead of providing Pandits security, BJP's own governor Jagmohan asked them to relocate to Jammu. A large number of Pandit families did not feel secure and left the valley in fear.#Kashmir_Files vs Truth (3/n) pic.twitter.com/NzgWUbbJdZ — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) March 13, 2022

Facts about #KashmiriPandits issue:BJP was engineering a Hindu-Muslim divide in the country over the Ram mandir issue in Ayodhya during the migration. Pandits’ issue suited BJP’s propaganda to create a fake outrage for electoral gain.#Kashmir_Files vs Truth (4/n) pic.twitter.com/zLq4wwR5qB — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) March 13, 2022

Facts about #KashmiriPandits issue:BJP-supported VP Singh government came to power in December 1989. Pandits’ migration started the very next month, in January 1990. BJP did nothing and continued supporting VP Singh till November 1990.#Kashmir_Files vs Truth (5/n) pic.twitter.com/enfwT0U7fF — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) March 13, 2022

Facts about #KashmiriPandits issue:Even in the 1948 communal riots after partition, over 1,00,000 Kashmiri Muslims were killed in Jammu, but there were no retaliatory killings of Pandits. Pandits are victims of terrorism like other Kashmiris.#Kashmir_Files vs Truth (6/n) pic.twitter.com/4NB64UOeXI — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) March 13, 2022

Facts about #KashmiriPandits issue:BJP, which sheds crocodile tears for Pandits, did not bring them back to Kashmir or resettle them despite being in power for two terms at the centre and one term in Kashmir.#Kashmir_Files vs Truth (7/n) pic.twitter.com/Al7Pmk0UjW — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) March 13, 2022

Slamming Congress’s “Kashmir Files vs Truth", Shehzad Poonawala said that “Islamist" Congress has done “exactly what Nazi sympathisers do with denial of holocaust". He added that the Congress is “whitewashing Kashmiri Hindu Genocide and justifying it".

ISLAMIST Congress has done exactly what Nazi sympathisers do with denial of holocaust… the Congress is whitewashing Kashmiri Hindu Genocide… justifying it.. INC should now be called ISLAMO NAZI CONGRESS pic.twitter.com/yWTaspip1S — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) March 14, 2022

BJP MP KJ Alphons tweeted, “Congress doesn’t understand history, they have hugely distorted versions. Everyone knows that over 1.5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits were driven out on communal grounds, by the ruling dispensation, which was Congress or its supported govts."

Congress & its allies created a situation in which the pandits couldn't live anymore; they were murdered, there was a genuine fear for their lives, so they left…things have improved dramatically after the revocation of Article 370: BJP MP KJ Alphons, on Kerala Congress's tweets— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

Last year in Octobers, at least five civilians were shot dead in the heart of Srinagar within a span of 48 hours. One of them was a street vendor from Bihar, while the other was Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of one of Srinagar’s best-known pharmacy. Bindroo was a Kashmiri Pandit who decided to stay in his homeland along with his family, even in the worst of times in the 1990s, when the region witnessed exodus of Pandit families.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.