Conman Dupes Wives of Jailed Religare Promoters of Rs 200 Cr on Promise of Securing Bail

The wives of former Religare promoters were allegedly duped of crores of rupees on the pretext to secure bail for their husbands, who are currently in Tihar jail. The Delhi Police have said that an FIR has been registered in the case of fraud of Rs 200 crore in lieu of freeing a person lodged in the Tihar Jail.

A complaint was lodged by Aditi Singh, the wife of former Religare promoter Shivendra Mohan Singh, with the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police. Shivendra Mohan Singh is in Tihar Jail since October 17, 2019.

Aditi in her complaint to EOW mentioned that her husband was the promoter of Ranbaxy, Fortis Healthcare Ltd and Religare. “Since June 2020, I have been receiving phone calls from a landline number. The person on the other side of the phone claimed himself to be a secretary at the Union Law Ministry,” she told the police.

“The first call I received was on June 15, 2020. As I received the call, a woman voice from the other side said that a Law Secretary of India wants to talk to you. The person who claimed himself to be the Law Secretary of India told me that he could help me get my husband out of Tihar Jail,” added Aditi.

The wife further added, “Over the phone, I was told that I would be contacted soon by his junior. He also told me that the government wants my husband to work to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The same evening, Aditi said, that she got a call on her mobile phone from another number and the person introduced himself as a junior of the Law Secretary of India. “In one year promising to help my husband get released from Tihar Jail, they extorted crores of rupees from me.”

According to a Delhi Police officer, a man serving jail term in Tihar Jail is the mastermind of the fraud in crores. “One Sukesh Chadrasekhar, a Tihar Jail inmate extorted Rs 200 crore from wives of Religare promoters,” said the officer.