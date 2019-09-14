Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Mumbai Man Held for Delivering Goods 'Never' Ordered by Aaditya Thackeray, Extracting Rs 8,500 Thrice

The accused, Dheeraj More, had succeeded in conning the staff at the bungalow gate on three occasions in the past using the similar modus operandi.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mumbai Man Held for Delivering Goods 'Never' Ordered by Aaditya Thackeray, Extracting Rs 8,500 Thrice
File photo of Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray.
Loading...

Mumbai: A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to extract money from the staff posted at Matoshree, the Bandra residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, for a parcel he falsely claimed was ordered by Aaditya Thackeray.

Matoshree, where the late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray resided, has high security.

Notably, the accused Dheeraj More had succeeded in conning the staff at the bungalow gate on three occasions in the past using the similar modus operandi, a police officer said on Saturday.

More, who used to work as a delivery boy earlier, is a resident of Parel in Central Mumbai. He was arrested earlier for a similar offence and was released from jail recently.

Security at Matoshree has been tightened in view of the incident.

A police official said More's cover was blown away when security guards at Matoshree detained him on Thursday when he tried to deliver a parcel claiming that it was ordered by the Yuva Sena president.

DCP (Zone 8) Manjunath Singe said More had duped the staff for at least Rs 8500 on three occasions, separated by few days, by delivering a headphone, a textbook and a computer mike claiming that Aaditya had ordered them online, which the latter never did.

He said More had inflated the original prices of these items.

"On the fourth occasion, a staff member went inside the bungalow to enquire with Aaditya whether he had ordered anything, which the latter replied in the negative.

Meanwhile, sensing trouble, More tried to run away but he was detained by security guards and was handed over to Khetwadi police," said the DCP.

A case has been registered against More for cheating under the Indian Penal Code.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram