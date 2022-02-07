Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Bribes Again, Shifted to Another Jail

The silk stocking conman — Sukesh Chandrashekhar — is back in the news with fresh charges of bribing three Tihar Jail officials. The conman has once again tried to bribe the staff of Tihar Jail No 4.

Confirming the development, Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel told IANS that Sukesh had allegedly deposited an amount of Rs 1.25 lakh into an inmate’s brother’s bank account.

It was officially learnt that the police probing multi-millionaire conman were finding it difficult to understand how Sukesh has been bribing the officials. Two weeks ago, when cops found that some money had been deposited into an account of some inmate’s brother.

“We are getting an inquiry conducted and have transferred three staff from the jail," the DG Prisons said.

The three jail staff include two Assistant Superintendents who have now been sent to the district lines of the jail headquarters.

Meanwhile, the seniormost prison official informed that as a precautionary measure, the lodgement of inmate Sukesh Chandrashekhar has also been changed to another jail. “We have transferred him from Jail No 4 to 1," the official said.

Last month, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police had written to Tihar Jail authorities to take action against 82 jail officials who allegedly helped inmate Sukesh by providing him luxurious facilities inside the prison.

In the letter, accessed by IANS, the EOW had mentioned the names of all the 82 jail officials.

During the probe, the CCTV footage of ten cameras of Rohini Jail were collected and examined and it was found that the view of CCTV cameras installed in the barrack of accused Sukesh was completely blocked by curtains and mineral water bottles.

The EOW had mentioned in the letter that no action was taken to remove the object from the view of the camera and for this jail officials got a hefty amount from Sukesh and his associates.

“Further, from statements of the arrested jail officials and documents, facts and evidence collected during the investigation, it has come out that the money was paid to all the staff irrespective of their duties as bribe to ensure that they keep themselves away from spilling beans and remain silent. The officials of the Jail No 10, Rohini Jail, have also been found involved in taking undue favour from the accused persons, hence, a detailed enquiry/investigation is required to be conducted to reach at a logical conclusion," an excerpt from the letter read.

It has been learnt that inmate Sukesh used to pay around Rs 1.50 crore every month for luxury facilities without any hindrance.

