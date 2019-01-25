Connecting Noida City Centre to Greater Noida, Yogi Adityanath to Inaugurate Aqua Line Today

After being deferred once, Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail also called the Aqua Line will finally see the light of the day with chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath's scheduled inauguration on Friday.There are a total of 21 stations on the corridor, 15 of them in Noida and six in Greater Noida.The Aqua Line would run between the Sector 71 station in Noida and the Depot Station in Greater Noida.The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) had earlier announced fares for the line, with minimum being Rs 9 and the maximum of Rs 50.Commuters could buy QR-coded paper tickets or use smart cards on the 29.7-km-long network, officials said. Smart card users will get a 10 per cent concession on fares."During the first year, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will operate and maintain the Aqua Line," NMRC executive director PD Upadhyaya said."In line with this, three new routes have also been added between Greater Noida West to the Sector 51 metro station and the City Centre metro station. Similarly, feeder buses have been started from metro stations to the residential societies in Sector 50, 51 and 76 and nearby areas," he added.Also, tenders have been floated to begin e-rickshaw services to provide last-mile connectivity to passengers from metro stations to a distance up to 4 km.According to an official statement, travelling one station would cost Rs 10 on an QR-coded ticket and Rs 9 via smart card; 2 km would cost Rs 15 on ticket and Rs 13.50 on smart card; 3 to 6 km would cost Rs 20 via ticket and Rs 18 on smart card; 7 to 9 km would cost Rs 30 on ticket and Rs 27 on smart card."Travelling more than 10 stations but less than or 16 stations would cost Rs 40 via ticket but Rs 36 via smart card; going beyond 16 stations would cost Rs 50 via ticket but Rs 45 via smart card," it said.A detailed project report (DPR) for a 14.96-km-long metro rail corridor between Noida Sector 51 and Greater Noida's Knowledge Park V was approved by the Greater Noida Authority in 2016 and sent to the state government.On December 21, the NMRC had received a final and mandatory safety inspection approval to launch commercial operations of the Aqua Line.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.