Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Connectivity Hit As Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closed After Kashmir Receives Under Heavy Snowfall

Officials said that the highway was closed for traffic on Thursday evening after heavy snowfall around the Jawahar Tunnel -- the gateway to the Kashmir Valley. Efforts were on to clear the highway for traffic.

PTI

Updated:December 14, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Connectivity Hit As Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closed After Kashmir Receives Under Heavy Snowfall
A taxi owner removes snow from his vehicle during season's first heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Image: PTI)

Srinagar: The Kashmir valley remained cut-off from the rest of the country for the third consecutive day on Saturday as the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed and flight operations here continued to be affected due to fresh snowfall, officials said.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed for traffic for the third consecutive day on Saturday due to bad weather, a Traffic Department official said.

He said the highway was closed for traffic on Thursday evening after heavy snowfall around the Jawahar Tunnel -- the gateway to the Kashmir Valley. Efforts were on to clear the highway for traffic, the official added.

The air traffic to the valley remained suspended for the eight consecutive day on Saturday due to bad weather, an Airports Authority of India official said.

The flight operations had to be cancelled for the past seven days due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog and snowfall.

"The morning flights were cancelled today (Saturday) and a decision on flight operations in the afternoon will be taken after assessing the weather conditions," the official said.

He said if the weather improves, the flight operations would likely be resumed. Meanwhile, snowfall continued in most parts of the valley, including in the areas in the plains, till Saturday morning.

The MeT office has said the weather, including visibility, is likely to improve later in the day. Srinagar recorded the minimum temperature of minus 0.5 degree Celsius, while Pahalgam minus 0.8 degree Celsius and Gulmarg minus 5 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.

He said Drass, in Ladakh Union territory, recorded a low of minus 11 degrees Celsius, while Leh registered minus 10.1 degrees Celsius. Jammu city recorded a low of 9.6 degrees Celsius, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram