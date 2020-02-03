Concerned Over 'Common Toilets' at Delhi Quarantine Centre, Kerala Parents Seek CM's Help for Daughter

Thiruvananthapuram: Concerned over common toilet facilities at coronavirus quarantine centre in Delhi, a Kerala-based couple have requested chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister KK Shailaja to help in bringing back their daughter to Thiruvananthapuram.

Their daughter Akhila, a fourth year MBBS student, in Wuhan University was among the first batch of Indians to arrive in the national capital from the deadly virus-hit country in a special Air India plane.

"It's our request. Our daughter is in the camp in Delhi. There they have common bathrooms and toilets. Our concern is that if anyone of them has been affected by the virus, there are chances of it spreading to others also. There are about 50 people in the block where my daughter is," Akhila's father Vijayakumar said.

Vijayakumar and his wife Anitha have given a written request in the offices of chief minister and health minister.

"We are requesting our CM and health minister to intervene and try and bring our daughter to a hospital in Trivandrum. There are five people in the room where my daughter has been kept. Three students and two people who stayed outside the University in Wuhan. When they were in Wuhan, they stayed in the hostel, their interaction was very limited and had separate bathroom facilities," the father added.

Meanwhile, a third case of coronavirus has been confirmed positive in Kerala. The third is also a student who returned from China and was under treatment at the isolation ward of Kanhangad district hospital in Kasargode district. "The condition of all three students who have been tested positive is stable," Shailaja said.

About 1,999 people are under observation across the state, of which 75 are in the isolation wards of the hospital and the rest are home quarantined. About 104 samples have been send for testing and so far about 39 results have come, of which three are positive.

The "contact tracing" is happening vigorously by the state health department. Those who travelled on flights with the confirmed person have also been identified.

The health minisiter said that there is no need to panic at this time but to be alert and follow the guidelines of the health department.

