Conrad Sangma Quits Lok Sabha, to Take Oath as MLA Tomorrow
Sangma, who assumed charge as the chief minister of Meghalaya in March, had to get elected to the Assembly to continue in office.
File photo of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. (PTI)
Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Tuesday submitted his resignation as the member of Lok Sabha to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, a week after he won the bypoll from South Tura seat.
Sangma, who assumed charge as the chief minister of Meghalaya in March, had to get elected to the Assembly to continue in office.
"I have submitted my resignation as Member of Parliament to the Speaker," he told PTI over phone. Meanwhile, Assembly Commissioner and Secretary Andew Simons said the chief minister will take oath as MLA before Speaker Donkupar Roy on Wednesday.
Sangma, son of former Lok Sabha speaker Purno A Sanga, defeated Congress candidate Charlotte W Momin and two other Independent nominees to win the South Tura seat on August 27.
His sister Agatha Sangma vacated the seat in July to facilitate the contest. After the by-elections to South Tura and Ranikor Assembly constituencies last month, the seat tally of both the ruling NPP and the Congress are 20 each.
