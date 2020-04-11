Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Consensus among States on Extension of Lockdown, Says PM in Interaction with CMs

Interacting with chief ministers via video conference, Modi said there seems to be a consensus amongst states on extending by another two weeks the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25 and was to end on April 14.

PTI

Updated:April 11, 2020, 6:06 PM IST
Consensus among States on Extension of Lockdown, Says PM in Interaction with CMs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a protective mask chairs a virtual meeting with chief ministers on Covid-19 lockdown on April 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the next 3-4 weeks are critical to determine impact of steps taken till now to curb the coronavirus spread and urged state governments to ensure strict adherence to the lockdown.

Interacting with chief ministers via video conference, Modi said there seems to be a consensus amongst states on extending by another two weeks the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25 and was to end on April 14.

Amid reports of shortfall of protective gear for doctors and paramedics, he said measures are being taken to ensure availability of personal protective equipment and critical items for all front-line workers in COVID-19 fight, an official statement said.

During the interaction, the chief ministers sought financial, fiscal assistance from the Centre to boost resources in fight against the pandemic, the statement said.

