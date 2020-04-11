Consensus among States on Extension of Lockdown, Says PM in Interaction with CMs
Interacting with chief ministers via video conference, Modi said there seems to be a consensus amongst states on extending by another two weeks the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25 and was to end on April 14.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing a protective mask chairs a virtual meeting with chief ministers on Covid-19 lockdown on April 11, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the next 3-4 weeks are critical to determine impact of steps taken till now to curb the coronavirus spread and urged state governments to ensure strict adherence to the lockdown.
Interacting with chief ministers via video conference, Modi said there seems to be a consensus amongst states on extending by another two weeks the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25 and was to end on April 14.
Amid reports of shortfall of protective gear for doctors and paramedics, he said measures are being taken to ensure availability of personal protective equipment and critical items for all front-line workers in COVID-19 fight, an official statement said.
During the interaction, the chief ministers sought financial, fiscal assistance from the Centre to boost resources in fight against the pandemic, the statement said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Epic Horseback Ride Sends Former Bigg Boss Contestants Into Meltdown
- How a British Town is Using Oregon’s Exploding Whale Fiasco to Educate Public About Coronavirus
- Sonam Kapoor Bakes Walnut Cake For Husband Anand Ahuja, Gets Shout-out From Mother-in-law
- Is That a Pancake or an Omelette? Katrina Kaif Has No Clue What She Has Made
- You Look Like Tarzan, But Bowl Like Jane: Andrew Flintoff To Shoaib Akhtar