'Impose Spot Fines': DGCA Asks Airports to Consider Punitive Action Against Covid Norm Violators

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday asked airports to enhance surveillance and explore the possibility of imposing ‘spot fines’ on those who violate Covid protocols.

With rising number of Covid cases across the country, airports have been given a a strict SOP as part of the measures being taken to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus as India stares at a second wave. In an advisory issued to airports, the DGCA noted that compliance of some airports to Covid guidelines weren’t satisfactory.

“During the surveillance of some airports, it has come to notice that compliance (of COVID-19 protocols) is not satisfactory.”

The DGCA noted that SOPs on wearing masks properly, covering the nose and mouth, and following social distancing norms at airport premises were not being followed to the T.

“All airport operators, therefore, are requested to ensure that the instructions on Covid-19 protocol from the standpoint of wearing face mask properly, covering nose and mouth, as well as maintaining social distance norms within the airport premises are followed scrupulously,” the circular said.

The DGCA has asked all airport operators to enhance surveillance and explore possibility of some sort of punitive action against Covid protocol violators at airports. Airports could levy ‘spot fines’ in accordance with law with the help of local police and authorities, it suggested. Such fines, it is believed, would serve as a deterrent for violation of Covid protocol at the airport.

Earlier in March, the DGCA had asked airports and airlines to enhance enforcement of Covid norms. Violators can be handed over to airport security if they refuse to comply, under the latest guidelines. Airlines have also been given instructions of taking action against ‘unruly’ passengers by placing them in the no-flier list.