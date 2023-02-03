CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#CricketLive#BiggBoss16#ViralNews
Home » News » India » 'Conspiracy Against India': Now, Hindu Sena Knocks SC's Door to Ban BBC Film on PM Modi
1-MIN READ

'Conspiracy Against India': Now, Hindu Sena Knocks SC's Door to Ban BBC Film on PM Modi

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 12:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Student detained after an announcement to screen the BBC documentary on PM Modi at the Jamia Millia Islamia campus (PTI Photo)

Student detained after an announcement to screen the BBC documentary on PM Modi at the Jamia Millia Islamia campus (PTI Photo)

BBC Documentary on PM Modi: Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said that the matter will be listed on February 10, and the bench would wait for the other bench's order

The Hindu Sena has made an urgent mentioning in Supreme Court to tag its plea along with other pleas related to the BBC documentary row. The right-wing outfit has sought a ban on the controversial two-part series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Hindu Sena alleged that the film is a conspiracy against India. Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said that the matter will be listed on February 10, and the bench would wait for the other bench’s order.

(details to follow)

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. BBC documentary
  2. Narendra Modi
  3. supreme court
first published:February 03, 2023, 12:07 IST
last updated:February 03, 2023, 12:12 IST
Read More