'Conspiracy Against India': Now, Hindu Sena Knocks SC's Door to Ban BBC Film on PM Modi

The Hindu Sena has made an urgent mentioning in Supreme Court to tag its plea along with other pleas related to the BBC documentary row. The right-wing outfit has sought a ban on the controversial two-part series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Hindu Sena alleged that the film is a conspiracy against India. Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said that the matter will be listed on February 10, and the bench would wait for the other bench’s order.

(details to follow)

