'Conspiracy to be Investigated': Centre Hands Over Amravati Murder Case to NIA Amid Similarities to Udaipur Hate Killing

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday handed over the investigation of the gruesome Amravati murder case to the National Investigation Agency, amid its similarities with the Udaipur hate killing.

In both the killings, which took place some days apart, the civilians were murdered after they shared social media posts in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, and her comments regarding the Prophet.

“The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated,” the MHA said.

Mumbai police on Saturday had arrested five accused in the murder case, while the sixth accused, who is said to have masterminded the killing, remains absconding.

Muddsir Ahemad, Shahrukh Pathan, Abdul Thoufique, Shoaib Khan and Atib Rashid were nabbed by cops, while Dr Yusuf Khan is absconding. Yusuf is said to have known the victim from before.

A local court has extended their police custody till July 5.

A 54-year-old chemist was stabbed to death in Amravati city of Maharashtra, with the police suspecting that the accused committed the offence as the victim had allegedly shared a post on a social messaging platform in support of Nupur Sharma, whose remarks on Prophet Mohammad led to nationwide protests and global condemnation. The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was killed on June 21.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde told CNN-News18 that according to CCTV footage obtained by police, the victim had been followed by the accused. “A big nexus is going on in Amravati where people are being threatened to support Nupur. An atmosphere of fear is being created here,” he said.

News18 had earlier reported that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was examining the Amravati killing case, in which Kolhe’s throat was slit on June 21, similar to the June 28 Udaipur tailor case.

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death inside his shop by two men, allegedly for a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma, as well.

“Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of the chemist and a search is on to trace the prime accused Irfan Khan (32), who runs a NGO,” Amravati commissioner of police Dr Aarti Singh said on Saturday.

“Kolhe ran a medical store in Amravati city. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even mistakenly shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers,” an official of the City Kotwali police station said.

After that, Irfan Khan hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Kolhe and roped in five persons for it. He promised to give Rs 10,000 to them and a safe escape in a car, he said. The incident occurred between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21, when Kolhe was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop, he said, adding that his son Sanket (27) and wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him on a different vehicle.

“When all of them reached near Mahila College’s gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe’s path. A youth alighted from the motorcycle and stabbed Kolhe on his neck with a sharp weapon and escaped from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. Sanket rushed him to a hospital, where he died,” the official said.

Based on Saket’s complaint, an FIR was registered and five persons, identified as Muddsir Ahemad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufique (24) Shoaib Khan (22) and Atib Rashid (22), all residents of Amravati and daily wage workers, have been arrested. The police have seized the knife used in the crime and obtained the CCTV footages that captured the sequence of events.

Police commissioner Singh said the exact reason behind the murder is being ascertained. The BJP had on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet led to an outrage in India and Gulf countries.

