Conspiracy to Storm Delhi Planned Soon After Farm Laws were Passed in September: Delhi Police FIR

The conspiracy that eventually culminated in violence during the farmers tractor rally on January 26 began as early as the three farm laws were passed by the Centre in September last year, Delhi Police suggested in one of the 33 FIR registered in the violence on Republic Day.

Delhi Police have accused over 37 leaders in the FIR, including Yogendra Yadav and Medha Patkar, of misleading farmers and instigating them to violence during the Republic Day tractor parade, a report in The Print said.

Police have registered 33 FIRs so far in connection with the violence that left over 394 policemen injured. Lookout notices have been issued against 44 people. The FIR mentions multiple IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 353 (assault/criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy).

The FIR alleges that the violence on 26 January were pre-planned by the protesters and their leaders and their objective was not to follow the designated routes for the tractor rally. The FIR also alleged that the timing of the “so-called parade” was meant to disrupt the Republic Day parade at Rajpath.

Pointing out to the “chronology that eventually led to the incident”, a senior police officer said that events since 26 November have been mentioned in the FIR.

“In a case of criminal conspiracy, police have to investigate the chronology of events and what led to the incident, in this case, the violence. The tension had been simmering for long, mistrust was created and that is what will be investigated in this case and established with evidence,” the officer reportedly said.

The FIR reads that the farm laws were passed with the “objective to provide farmers with multiple marketing channels and provide legal framework for farmers to enter into pre-arranged contracts regarding their agricultural produce. “Some people”, however, labelled the laws as “corporate-friendly and anti-farmer”.

The FIR alleged that leaders like Yogendra Yadav had announced about the tractor rally beforehand. They also “threatened to break the respective blockades set up by the police and carry out their parade”.

It added that inspite of four routes being discussed between farmers and police, the tractor rally violated the guidelines and started at 8 am itself.

The FIR also said that “riding tractors, trollies and even horses”, armed with sticks, iron rods, “some of them also carrying swords” — breached barricades and injured policemen.