Constable Among Four Held for Rape of Minor in J&K's Kulgam District, Cops Promise Strict Action

A police constable was among four persons arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl with the help of a woman at Bonigam Qazigund in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The rape was detected during the course of a medical examination where she was found pregnant.

The arrests were made after a man filed a complaint alleging rape of his daughter in the Damjen area of the locality. Soon after, an investigation was launched. Besides constable Kifayat Ahmad Malik, the other accused were identified as Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Aejaz Ahmad Shah, and Shabrooza.

Police said the accused police personnel was not on duty when the offence was committed neither did the crime take place on police premises. In addition to criminal proceedings, departmental proceedings have also been initiated against Malik, an officer said.

In a statement, Kulgam Police said strict action would be taken against offenders, regardless of their position or rank.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here