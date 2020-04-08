Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Constable Assaulted in Indore for Trying to Maintain Lockdown, Few Accused May be Charged Under NSA

Beat constable Surendra Singh, accompanied by a member of the Nagar Suraksha Samiti, asked the people to retreat to their houses. But the locals assaulted them with stones.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:April 8, 2020, 1:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Constable Assaulted in Indore for Trying to Maintain Lockdown, Few Accused May be Charged Under NSA
A video grab of the incident. (News18)

Indore: In a rerun of that recent attack on two women doctors in Indore, a police constable was attacked by locals at Chandan Nagar area in Indore on Tuesday evening.

Beat constable Surendra Singh from Chandan Nagar area, a hotspot of Covid-19, had gone to a local area and saw people on the roads.

On being questioned, locals said they were out to buy vegetables. However, all shops have been closed by the district administration.

Singh, accompanied by a member of the Nagar Suraksha Samiti, asked the people to retreat to their houses. But the locals assaulted them with stones.

Having no option, they ran away from the scene to protect themselves.

Police was quick to arrest five people involved in the attack and might charge two of them under the National Security Act (NSA).

Heavy force has also been deployed in the area now.

MC Jain, Superintendent of Police (West) also issued orders for beat constables to go patrolling with at least six other personnel.

Jain said later that these were isolated incidents and that the police cracked down on such violators effectively.

“We have arrested five of the six accused on Tuesday night and plan to slap two of them with NSA,” Jain said, lauding the constable’s bravery who returned on the same spot only half a minute later to attack one of the attackers.

Two women doctors had previously been attacked by locals in the Taatpati Bakhal area last week during medical examination. Four of the 13 accused arrested were slapped with the NSA.

Indore remains a Covid-19 hotspot in Madhya Pradesh; the number of infected patients here having risen to 173 including 16 deaths. Fourteen infected people have recovered till now.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,643

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,194

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    401

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,050,585

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,436,721

    +5,802

  • Cured/Discharged

    303,715

     

  • Total DEATHS

    82,421

    +387
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres