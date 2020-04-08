Constable Assaulted in Indore for Trying to Maintain Lockdown, Few Accused May be Charged Under NSA

Indore: In a rerun of that recent attack on two women doctors in Indore, a police constable was attacked by locals at Chandan Nagar area in Indore on Tuesday evening.

Beat constable Surendra Singh from Chandan Nagar area, a hotspot of Covid-19, had gone to a local area and saw people on the roads.

On being questioned, locals said they were out to buy vegetables. However, all shops have been closed by the district administration.

Singh, accompanied by a member of the Nagar Suraksha Samiti, asked the people to retreat to their houses. But the locals assaulted them with stones.

Having no option, they ran away from the scene to protect themselves.

Police was quick to arrest five people involved in the attack and might charge two of them under the National Security Act (NSA).

Heavy force has also been deployed in the area now.

MC Jain, Superintendent of Police (West) also issued orders for beat constables to go patrolling with at least six other personnel.

Jain said later that these were isolated incidents and that the police cracked down on such violators effectively.

“We have arrested five of the six accused on Tuesday night and plan to slap two of them with NSA,” Jain said, lauding the constable’s bravery who returned on the same spot only half a minute later to attack one of the attackers.

Two women doctors had previously been attacked by locals in the Taatpati Bakhal area last week during medical examination. Four of the 13 accused arrested were slapped with the NSA.

Indore remains a Covid-19 hotspot in Madhya Pradesh; the number of infected patients here having risen to 173 including 16 deaths. Fourteen infected people have recovered till now.

