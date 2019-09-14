Constable Dismissed from Service in Punjab for Consuming Drugs
Jalandhar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said such immoral conduct by personnel of the force was unwarranted due to which very severe action has been taken.
Representative image.
Jalandhar: A police constable has been dismissed from service on the charge of consuming drugs and exemplary action recommended against a home guard for giving the constable company, police said on Saturday.
According to an official release, the constable Amarjot was posted in Basti Bawa Khel Police Station while Nirmal Singh the home guard employee was posted in Police Division Number 2.
Jalandhar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said acting on tip-off, a team from Basti Bawa Khel Police station raided a house in Basti Mithu and found Amarjot and Singh consuming drugs.
The police commissioner said such immoral conduct by personnel of the force was unwarranted and undesirable due to which very severe action has been taken against them.
Both the constable and and the home guard have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Bhullar said, adding zero-tolerance policy was being adopted by the force against this act.
