1-min read

Constable, Driver Arrested for Raping Woman, Extorting Money from her Friend in Vadodara

The constable raped the woman after he sent her boyfriend with the van's driver to get bribe money, said a Lakshmipura police station official.

PTI

Updated:March 15, 2020, 7:15 PM IST
Representative image.

Vadodara: A constable on duty in a police control room (PCR) van and its driver were arrested for allegedly raping a woman and threatening and extorting money from her boyfriend on Gotri canal road in Vadodara on Saturday night, police said.

The constable raped the woman after he sent her boyfriend with the van's driver to get bribe money, said a Lakshmipura police station official. "Constable Suraj Singh Chauhan and driver Rasik Chauhan have been arrested," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Meghani.

"On Saturday, at around 8:30pm, a PCR van patrolling on Gotri canal road stopped near a young couple sitting on a motorcycle. The accused threatened them and asked for a bribe. As the man did not have cash, the PCR van driver accompanied him to a nearby petrol pump where Rs 5,000 was paid through Paytm. The petrol pump owner gave the man cash in return which was paid as bribe," he said.

During this time, the constable in the van forced the woman to perform oral sex, he said.

"The girl narrated the crime to her family who lodged a complaint after which the two were arrested," he said. The police have invoked Section 376(2)(a) (police personnel committing rape) as well as provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

