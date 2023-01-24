CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Constable Injured in Attack by Unidentified Goons in UP's Sultanpur

PTI

Last Updated: January 24, 2023, 11:32 IST

Sultanpur, India

Jail staff rushed him to the district hospital where he got stitches on his head and is undergoing treatment. (Photo for representation: Shutterstock)

Constable Girish Singh (25), posted at the district jail in Kotwali Nagar, allegedly had an altercation with the accused, who attacked him with iron rods just outside the prison

A police constable posted at the district jail here was seriously injured after allegedly being attacked by unidentified assailants, officials said on Tuesday.

Constable Girish Singh (25), posted at the district jail in Kotwali Nagar, allegedly had an alteraction with the accused, who attacked him with iron rods just outside the prison, Additional Superintendent of Police Vipul Srivastava said.

Jail staff rushed him to the district hospital where he got stitches on his head and is undergoing treatment, Srivastava said.

A search is on to nab the attackers, the police official added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. constable
  2. Sultanpur
  3. up
  4. uttar pradesh
first published:January 24, 2023, 11:31 IST
last updated:January 24, 2023, 11:32 IST
