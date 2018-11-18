English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Constable Killed, 2 Injured After Militants Attack CRPF Camp in South Kashmir's Pulwama
The ultras opened indiscriminate fire and hurled grenades on the CRPF camp at Kakapora in the district, killing the havaldar and injuring two others.
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Srinagar: Militants attacked a newly set up camp of the CRPF in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Sunday, killing one havaldar, officials said.
The ultras opened indiscriminate fire and hurled grenades on the CRPF camp at Kakapora in the district, killing the havaldar and injuring two others, they said.
The camp had come up in view of the ongoing panchayat elections in the state.
CRPF personnel immediately cordoned off the area, leading to an encounter with the militants.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
