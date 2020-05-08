Constable Posted at Mandir Marg Police Station Tests Positive For Covid-19 in Delhi

New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable posted at the Mandir Marg police station here tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, officials said.







The constable was placed in isolation and 11 more police personnel were quarantined at separate places, they said.







The Mandir Marg police station barracks, where the COVID-positive constable stayed, was sealed, the officials added.







Three more Delhi Police personnel, including a traffic inspector, tested positive for the infection on Thursday.







The 59-year-old traffic inspector was in charge of the Sangam Vihar area of Southern Traffic Range.







The other two are a 46-year-old head constable posted in Mahendra Park police station and an inspector deployed at the Lodhi Colony office of the Delhi Police Special Cell.







Contact-tracing is underway, the officials said.