1-MIN READ

Constable Posted at Mandir Marg Police Station Tests Positive For Covid-19 in Delhi

Image for representation. (PTI)

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 10:54 PM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi Police constable posted at the Mandir Marg police station here tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, officials said.


The constable was placed in isolation and 11 more police personnel were quarantined at separate places, they said.


The Mandir Marg police station barracks, where the COVID-positive constable stayed, was sealed, the officials added.


Three more Delhi Police personnel, including a traffic inspector, tested positive for the infection on Thursday.


The 59-year-old traffic inspector was in charge of the Sangam Vihar area of Southern Traffic Range.


The other two are a 46-year-old head constable posted in Mahendra Park police station and an inspector deployed at the Lodhi Colony office of the Delhi Police Special Cell.


Contact-tracing is underway, the officials said.

