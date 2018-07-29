GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Constable Posted Outside Shatrughan Sinha's Mumbai Home Accidentally Opens Fire

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at Sinha's residence at Juhu, when the constable, deployed for his security, was handling the weapon.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2018, 1:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Constable Posted Outside Shatrughan Sinha's Mumbai Home Accidentally Opens Fire
File photo of BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Mumbai: A police constable deployed at Bollywood actor and BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha's residence accidentally discharged a bullet from his service weapon, but no one was hurt, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening at Sinha's residence at Juhu in western suburbs, when the constable, deployed for his security, was handling the weapon, he said.

No one was hurt in the accidental discharge of the bullet, the official said.

The 72-year-old Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib in Bihar, who is also a former Union minister, stays on the eighth floor of a building called `Ramayan'.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...