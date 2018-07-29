Constable Posted Outside Shatrughan Sinha's Mumbai Home Accidentally Opens Fire

A police constable deployed at Bollywood actor and BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha's residence accidentally discharged a bullet from his service weapon, but no one was hurt, an official said on Sunday.The incident occurred on Saturday evening at Sinha's residence at Juhu in western suburbs, when the constable, deployed for his security, was handling the weapon, he said.No one was hurt in the accidental discharge of the bullet, the official said.The 72-year-old Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib in Bihar, who is also a former Union minister, stays on the eighth floor of a building called `Ramayan'.