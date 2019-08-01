Take the pledge to vote

Constable Sentenced to Life Imprisonment For Killing Lover in Jharkhand

Jitendra Oraon was posted as a constable at Bansjore police station in Simdega district at the time of the crime in January 2016.

PTI

August 1, 2019, 12:58 PM IST
Constable Sentenced to Life Imprisonment For Killing Lover in Jharkhand
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Simdega: A Jharkhand court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

Jitendra Oraon was posted as a constable at Bansjore police station in Simdega district at the time of the crime in January 2016.

Principal District Judge Kumar Kamal, who pronounced the judgment on Wednesday, also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict, public prosecutor Mahendra Singh said.

Oraon hacked the 26-year-old woman to death with an axe when she insisted that they get married, Singh said

