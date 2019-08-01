English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Constable Sentenced to Life Imprisonment For Killing Lover in Jharkhand
Jitendra Oraon was posted as a constable at Bansjore police station in Simdega district at the time of the crime in January 2016.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Loading...
Simdega: A Jharkhand court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing a woman with whom he was in a relationship.
Jitendra Oraon was posted as a constable at Bansjore police station in Simdega district at the time of the crime in January 2016.
Principal District Judge Kumar Kamal, who pronounced the judgment on Wednesday, also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict, public prosecutor Mahendra Singh said.
Oraon hacked the 26-year-old woman to death with an axe when she insisted that they get married, Singh said
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Pro Gets OxygenOS 9.5.11 Update With August Security Patch
- Happy Friendship Day: Here Are 5 Cool Gadgets to Buy for Your Tech-savvy Friends
- Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera Goes on Sale Today: Price, Specs and More
- Bernardo Silva, Alisson Becker's Exclusion from FIFA The Best Nominees Leaves Twitter Shocked
- This Bangkok Restaurant’s Soup Has Been Made with the Same Broth for 45 Years
Photogallery
Loading...