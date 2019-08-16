Constable Shoots Self with Service Rifle in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP): A police constable committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle here on Friday morning, police said.

Ankur Rana (30), a resident of Baghpat district, was posted at the Bijnor district treasury and shot himself dead while on duty at 9 am, Superintendent of Police (SP) Laxmi Narain Misra said.

He was rushed to the district hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead, the SP said.

The cause of suicide is yet to be ascertain, he added.PTI

