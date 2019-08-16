Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Constable Shoots Self with Service Rifle in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

Ankur Rana (30), a resident of Baghpat district, was posted at the Bijnor district treasury and shot himself dead while on duty at 9 am, Superintendent of Police (SP) Laxmi Narain Misra said.

PTI

Updated:August 16, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
Constable Shoots Self with Service Rifle in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor
Representative image.
Loading...

Bijnor (UP): A police constable committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle here on Friday morning, police said.

Ankur Rana (30), a resident of Baghpat district, was posted at the Bijnor district treasury and shot himself dead while on duty at 9 am, Superintendent of Police (SP) Laxmi Narain Misra said.

He was rushed to the district hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead, the SP said.

The cause of suicide is yet to be ascertain, he added.PTI

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
