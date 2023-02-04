CHANGE LANGUAGE
Constable Suspended After His Arrest for Allegedly Raping Bangladeshi Girl in Maha's Sangli
1-MIN READ

Constable Suspended After His Arrest for Allegedly Raping Bangladeshi Girl in Maha's Sangli

PTI

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 13:33 IST

Pune, India

He was arrested after a case was registered against him at Vishrambaug police station in Sangli (File image/News18)

He was arrested after a case was registered against him at Vishrambaug police station in Sangli (File image/News18)

The constable is accused of sexually assaulting on a couple of occasions the 17-year-old victim from Bangladesh, who was living with a woman in Sangli

A constable from the police force in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, who was recently arrested for allegedly raping a Bangladeshi girl, has now been suspended, officials said.

He was arrested after a case was registered against him at Vishrambaug police station in Sangli. Following his arrest, a local court remanded him in police custody.

Sangli Superintendent of Police Dr Basavraj Teli suspended the constable on Thursday, the officials said.

The constable is accused of sexually assaulting on a couple of occasions the 17-year-old victim from Bangladesh, who was living with a woman in Sangli. He allegedly also took Rs 2 lakh from the victim and Rs 5 lakh from the woman, who was giving shelter to the girl, for warning them about a police raid, they added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 04, 2023, 13:33 IST
last updated:February 04, 2023, 13:33 IST
