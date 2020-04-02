Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Telangana Constable Suspended for Thrashing Man Who Violated Lockdown in Front of His Minor Child

A case has also been filed against the violator for preventing a public servant from discharging his duty.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18.com

Updated:April 2, 2020, 6:23 PM IST
Telangana cop suspended for 'manhandling' man during ongoing lockdown. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: A police personnel, who was caught on camera thrashing a man for violating the ongoing lockdown in Telangana's Wanaparthy district, was suspended on Thursday. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media and was criticised by several netizens.

The man who violated the lockdown regulations was thrashed by the constable in front of his eight-year-old son. Even as the child screamed at him to stop, a group of policemen was seen forcing the father and son into a vehicle. The police said the two were later let off.

A senior police officer said the incident was triggered after the violator allegedly slapped the constable when he was stopped.

Sharing the video clip of the incident on Twitter, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao tagged Home Minister Mahamood Ali and DGP and said, “This attitude of the police is unacceptable in any circumstances. Request you to take the strictest action on incidents such as these. All the exceptionally good work of thousands of policemen is undone by the erratic behaviour of a few.”

Wanaparthy District Superintendent of Police Apoorva Rao took cognisance and suspended the accused constable. In a statement, she also apologised for the constable's behaviour. "This incident has been enquired into and strict disciplinary action has been initiated against the person responsible. We will ensure such incidents do not repeat,” she said.

A case has also been registered against the violator under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With PTI inputs)

