Telangana Constable Suspended for Thrashing Man Who Violated Lockdown in Front of His Minor Child

Hyderabad: A police personnel, who was caught on camera thrashing a man for violating the ongoing lockdown in Telangana's Wanaparthy district, was suspended on Thursday. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media and was criticised by several netizens.

The man who violated the lockdown regulations was thrashed by the constable in front of his eight-year-old son. Even as the child screamed at him to stop, a group of policemen was seen forcing the father and son into a vehicle. The police said the two were later let off.

A senior police officer said the incident was triggered after the violator allegedly slapped the constable when he was stopped.

Sharing the video clip of the incident on Twitter, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao tagged Home Minister Mahamood Ali and DGP and said, “This attitude of the police is unacceptable in any circumstances. Request you to take the strictest action on incidents such as these. All the exceptionally good work of thousands of policemen is undone by the erratic behaviour of a few.”

Dear HM Mahmood Ali Saab & @TelanganaDGP Garu, this attitude of police is unacceptable in ANY circumstances Request you to take the strictest action on incidents such as thisAll the exceptionally good work of thousands of policemen is undone by erratic behaviour of few https://t.co/CaOAU9ercw — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 2, 2020

Wanaparthy District Superintendent of Police Apoorva Rao took cognisance and suspended the accused constable. In a statement, she also apologised for the constable's behaviour. "This incident has been enquired into and strict disciplinary action has been initiated against the person responsible. We will ensure such incidents do not repeat,” she said.

Sir, We appoligise to public for such behaviour by an on-duty constable. This incident has been enquired into and strict disciplinary action has been initiated on the person responsible. We will ensure that such incidents do not repeat. — Apoorva Rao@ SP Wanaparthy (@SpWanaparthy) April 2, 2020

A case has also been registered against the violator under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With PTI inputs)

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube