Constitution Day 2018: Opposition Leaders to be Present at Common Platform to Remember BR Ambedkar's Contribution

: A host of opposition leaders including of the Left, JD(S), NCP and other parties will be present at a common platform at a function here on Monday to commemorate Constitution Day.The All India Congress Committee's SC Department has organised 'Samvidhan Diwas Samaroh' on November 26 which aims to sensitise people about the socio-political philosophy of Dr B R Ambedkar as reflected in the Constitution.The decision was taken in the first executive committee meeting of the department chaired by Nitin Raut.The function, he said, would help remind the nation as to how Ambedkar, as the chairman of the Drafting Committee, and the Congress party worked in close partnership in drafting the country's Constitution.Raut said steps taken by the Congress in past 70 years to fulfil Ambedkar's dream of creating social democracy and several others measures to bring economic equality would also be highlighted.He alleged that the present dispensation is out to "destroy" the constitution without changing its form.It was the Congress, and not the BJP, which has given the Constitution to the country, framed by a Dalit. Thus the Dalits should feel secure with the Congress, Raut said​