English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Constitution Day 2018: Vice President Naidu, PM Modi Greet People, Say Values Must be Enshrined in All Our Lives
"We must uphold integrity in our personal and public life, have trust and honour in constitutional bodies and processes," the vice president Secretariat tweeted.
Constitution of India (Image: News18.com/ Sarthak Dogra)
New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday greeted people on Constitution day, saying values enshrined in it must be followed in personal and public life.
Naidu also said that people must have trust in constitutional bodies and processes.
"We must uphold integrity in our personal and public life, have trust and honour in constitutional bodies and processes," the vice president Secretariat tweeted.
He said it is our "utmost national obligation" that we live earnestly by the letter and spirit of the Constitution "in our personal and community life".
Prime Minister Modi recalledthecontribution of the "greats" who were part of the Constituent Assembly.
"We are proud of our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to uphold the values enshrined in it," he wrote on Twitter.
Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.
Naidu also said that people must have trust in constitutional bodies and processes.
"We must uphold integrity in our personal and public life, have trust and honour in constitutional bodies and processes," the vice president Secretariat tweeted.
He said it is our "utmost national obligation" that we live earnestly by the letter and spirit of the Constitution "in our personal and community life".
Prime Minister Modi recalledthecontribution of the "greats" who were part of the Constituent Assembly.
"We are proud of our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to uphold the values enshrined in it," he wrote on Twitter.
Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
-
Monday 26 November , 2018
CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Monday 26 November , 2018 CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding, See How They Looked as Children
- Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Have Bought a House Together in Mumbai: Reports
- Here's What Deepika Padukone's Wedding Saree Designer Has to Say on Sabyasachi Controversy
- Hockey World Cup 2018 Schedule: Full Fixture List and Dates of All Matches
- Marathon Guide: The Best Tech Gear Picks For This Season’s Running Mission