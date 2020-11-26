Constitution Day 2020 date: Why is it Celebrated on November 26 and its Significance

Indian Constitution Day 2020 Date | Indian citizens adhere to the laws, rights and principles, mentioned in the constitution, which was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. To celebrate this, the National Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas is observed on November 26.

The constitution consists of fundamental political codes, structures, procedures, powers, duties of government institutions, fundamental rights, directive principles and the duties of citizens. For the government as well the citizens, the Constitution of India is the legal document to swear by, in case of any dispute.

Also known as the longest written constitution of any country on Earth, the Constitution of India can be called as a work of art and B R Ambedkar, chairman of the drafting committee, as its chief architect.

Why is Constitution Day celebrated on November 26?

While the Constitution of India became effective starting January 26, 1950, also celebrated as the Republic Day, we celebrate Samvidhan Divas on November 26. This is in honour of the day when the constitution was formally adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India in 1949. It replaced the Government of India Act of 1935.

The decision to celebrate November 26 as the Constitution Day of India came into effect in the year 2015, when the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment notified the decision of the Government of India to celebrate the day to promote constitution values among citizens.

Significance of Constitution Day 2020

Celebrating this day marks our belief in the system and the rules that govern the nation. The Constitution Day makes us remember the values and the belief this nation stands for collectively as a democratic, republic, socialist and secular country.